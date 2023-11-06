HamberMenu
Airbus signs contracts with Mahindra Aeroscape, 3 others for manufacturing of aircraft components

The latest contracts follow the allocation of the A320neo family cargo and bulk cargo doors manufacturing to Tata Advanced Systems earlier this year, Airbus said

November 06, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Air India tweeted this picture on X, ‘Here’s the first look of the majestic Airbus A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter.

Air India tweeted this picture on X, ‘Here’s the first look of the majestic Airbus A350 in our new livery at the paint shop in Toulouse. Our A350s start coming home this winter. | Photo Credit: ANI

European aircraft and aerospace major Airbus on Monday said it has signed new contracts with multiple India-based suppliers for the manufacturing of components for commercial aircraft.

Contracts have been signed with Aequs, Dynamatic, Gardner and Mahindra Aerospace for the supply of airframe and wing parts across Airbus' A320neo, A330neo and A350 programmes, the company said in a statement.

The latest contracts follow the allocation of the A320neo family cargo and bulk cargo doors manufacturing to Tata Advanced Systems earlier this year, Airbus said.

The company already procures components and services worth $750 million every year from India, and the latest round of contracts will add significantly to those volumes, it said.

"Make in India is at the core of Airbus' strategy in India. We are proud that we are putting in place all the critical building blocks for an integrated industrial ecosystem that will propel India into the front ranks of aerospace manufacturing nations," said Rémi Maillard, President and Managing Director of Airbus India and South Asia.

"For Airbus, India is not just a market but a strategic resource hub for both human capital and aerospace components and services. We are proud to extend our partnership with Aequs, Dynamatic, Gardner and Mahindra Aerospace," he said.

These contracts will support the ramp-up of Airbus' commercial aircraft programmes globally, while strengthening capability and capacity in the aviation ecosystem of India across multiple technologies, including sheet metal, machining and extrusion profiles, the company said.

Together with its supply chain, Airbus said, it supports nearly 10,000 jobs in India, which is expected to go up to 15,000 by 2025.

