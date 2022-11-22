  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Aequs to hire 100-plus engineers in five years, develop Hubballi as non-stick cookware hub, toy cluster in Koppal

Aequs to set up Innovation Centre at KLE Technological University (KLETU)

November 22, 2022 01:30 pm | Updated 01:35 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO of Aequs, exchanging the MoU with Prof. Ashok Shettar, Vice Chancellor of KLE Technological University (KLETU), for setting up Aequs Innovation Centre at KLETU in Hubballi on Monday November 21, 2022.

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman and CEO of Aequs, exchanging the MoU with Prof. Ashok Shettar, Vice Chancellor of KLE Technological University (KLETU), for setting up Aequs Innovation Centre at KLETU in Hubballi on Monday November 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Aequs Chairman and CEO Aravind Melligeri expects Hubballi to emerge as a non-stick cookware manufacturing hub.

He signed an MoU with KLE Technological University (KLETU) to set up ‘Aequs Innovation Cetnre (AIC)’ at the institution’s campus in Hubballi. It is said to be first of its kind in Karnataka.

He briefed mediapersons in Hubballi, along with KLETU) Vice Chancellor Prof. Ashok Shettar, about the project

Aequs, a diversified contract manufacturing company, has already started operating in Belagavi and Hubballi-Dharwad, and is involved in the setting up of toy cluster at Koppal. Mr. Melligeri said that its Hubballi-Dharwad plant had produced 3 million cookware, and the plan is to manufacture 6 million units by March 2023. Later, production would be ramped up to 5 million units every year with exports starting from December.

The company has employed 5,000 persons in Hubballi and Belagavi.

With the establishment of toy cluster in Koppal, nearly 25,000 persons would get employment. Steps had been taken to train and help ‘Kinnal Toy’ artistes to scale up their production.

At AIC, students of KLETU would get a free hand to work on their innovative designs and development

Mr. Melligeri said that the Aequs Innovation Centre (AIC) would function as an innovation eco system and incubation platform for accelerated product development. At the AIC, students of KLETU would get a free hand to work on their innovative designs and development.

Aequs is ready for more industry-academic initiatives to help young minds play an active role in design and manufacture of new products. The plan is to provide direct employment to 100-plus engineers in the first five years.

Prof. Ashok Shettar said that the AIC would be housed at the Industry 4.0 Lab being built by KLETU, and would help train engineers in cutting edge technologies, product design and development. Along with students, KLETU expects the faculty too to benefit from the MOU,

Related stories

Backward Classes Commission visits Koppal villages
Officer expresses displeasure over poor sanitation in Kalyana Karnataka region
Karnataka expecting over ₹5 lakh crore in investments, creation of 5 lakh jobs through GIM: Murugesh Nirani
Kittur, Kalaburagi will certainly get international airports, says Murugesh Nirani
Related Topics

Karnataka / employment / business (general) / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.