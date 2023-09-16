HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Karnataka Govt approves 91 investment projects worth ₹7,660 crore

Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd. among others

September 16, 2023 12:42 pm | Updated 12:43 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The SLSWCC committee approved 26 projects involving more than ₹50 crore investment, totalling ₹5,750.73 crore. (representational image)

The SLSWCC committee approved 26 projects involving more than ₹50 crore investment, totalling ₹5,750.73 crore. (representational image)

The State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) on September 16 cleared 91 industrial investment proposals worth ₹7,659.52 crore with an employment generation potential of 18,146 within Karnataka.

The SLSWCC committee headed by Minister for Large and Medium Industries and Infrastructure Development M.B. Patil approved 26 projects involving more than ₹50 crore investment, totalling ₹5,750.73 crore. These alone have the potential to create 13,742 jobs.

Some of the top investors include Maruti Suzuki India, Aequs Consumer, South West Mining and Tata Semiconductor, and Krypton (India) Solutions Private Ltd. among others.

Of the total 91 proposals, about 57 investment projects were between ₹15 crore to ₹50 crore totaling ₹1,144.94 crore, promising employment generation potential of 4,404. Eight projects with an additional investment of ₹763.85 crore were also approved by the committee.

Some of thr major investment/project proposals approved include Pratibha Patil Sugar Industries, in Kannur Village, Vijayapur District with an investment of ₹489.50 crore, Gurudee BioRefineries & Allied Industries Private Limited at Tadavalaga, Vijayapura District with an investment outlay of ₹488.49 crore and Devashree Ispat Private Limited, at Halwarti Village, in Koppal which involves an investment of ₹470 crore.

Principal Secretary of Commerce and Industries S. Selvakumar, Commissioner for Industrial Development Gunjan Krishna, Secretary of Department of Labour Mohammad Mohsin were party of the meeting.

Related Topics

Karnataka / investments

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.