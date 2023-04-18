PE player Amicus, others invest ₹225-cr. in Aequs

April 18, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

Aequs Private Ltd., a diversified manufacturing partner for global OEMs and domestic players across Aerospace, Toys, and Consumer Durable Goods verticals, has received an investment of ₹225 crore ($27.5 million) in a funding round led by the private equity firm Amicus Capital.

The company’s existing investors, too, have participated in this funding round and the fresh funds would be invested towards scaling up the company’s manufacturing capabilities to serve both domestic and multinational OEMs clients across three verticals it operates, as per a company statement.

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO said, “The equity investment by Amicus Capital marks the first external funding into Aequs and sets us on a new trajectory to further expand operations in the three current verticals and continue to provide world-class manufacturing solutions to our global customers.”