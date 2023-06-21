German aerospace company Bikar to establish advanced service centre in Belagavi

June 21, 2023 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - Bengaluru

German company Bikar Aerospace GmbH will establish an advanced service centre at the Belagavi Aerospace Cluster (BAC). Bikar expects its new location be fully operational by the first quarter of 2024.

The BAC is operated by Aequs Infrastructure. The two companies signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at the ongoing Paris Air Show to establish the advanced Aerospace Service Centre.

In future, Bikar will provide storage and customised processing of semi-finished products made of aluminium, titanium, super alloys and other metals used in the aerospace sector.

Bikar considers Belagavi an ideal location to serve aerospace manufacturers in India’s aerospace triangle, which consists of Belagavi, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

While Bengaluru and Hyderabad are established aerospace manufacturing hubs in India, the BAC hosts over 30 manufacturing units.

Alex Bikar, CEO at Bikar Aerospace GmbH, said, “We are thrilled to announce the opening of our new branch in Belagavi. This move signifies our commitment to providing exceptional services to our clients while strengthening our position in the aerospace market. With the strategic location at Aequs, and the establishment of the Aerospace Service Centre in Belagavi, we are confident that Bikar will continue to thrive and meet the evolving needs of the industry.”

Aravind Melligeri, Chairman & CEO, Aequs, said, “We are excited with the addition of Bikar to the aerospace ecosystem at BAC, which is India’s first notified precision engineering and manufacturing SEZ. BAC hosts a vertically integrated manufacturing ecosystem with co-located capabilities that deliver an end-to-end manufacturing value stream. Bikar’s choice of the BAC bears testimony to its success and utility to global aerospace OEMs for quality services ranging from raw material to globally approved capabilities offered by manufacturing units within the cluster.“