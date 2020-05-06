Coronavirus India lockdown Day 43 live updates | India registers highest surge in COVID-19 deaths

India registered its highest surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths on Tuesday with 3,875 cases and 194 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Explaining the rise in cases, Joint Secretary in the Ministry Lav Agarwal said, “We persuaded certain States, which were not updating regularly to release their backlog, which has resulted in a spike in numbers.”

He added that as this is the highest spike in number of confirmed cases and deaths that has been reported so far, States/UTs are advised to effectively implement contact tracing, active case search and clinical management of cases.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in its May 6 update said that 49,391 have been tested positive and the death toll stands at 1,694

The Hindu has brought out a multi-language e-book on essential COVID-19 information, in addition to covering the developments related to the coronavirus pandemic as it unfolded. Here is a collection of our daily cartoons on COVID-19.

Here are answers from experts on your queries about the virus, a list of State Helpline numbers, a State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Odisha

A 77-year-old man from Bhubaneswar died on Tuesday rising the death toll in Odisha to two. Number of total cases has climbed to 177 with a Surat returnee testing positive in Ganjam district, State government said on Wednesday.

(Prafulla Das)

7.00 am | U.S.

Trump says U.S. has flattened coronavirus curve

Asserting that the United States has flattened the curve on coronavirus, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday the country is now in the next stage of the battle, which is a “very safe phased and gradual reopening”.

“Thanks to the profound commitment of our citizens, we have flattened the curve and countless American lives have been saved. Our country is now in the next stage of the battle. A very safe, phased and gradual reopening of our country,” Trump said in his remarks at Honeywell International in Phoenix.

Data | Sudden spike in cases results in fastest COVID-19 doubling rate in Punjab in the past week

Punjab, Haryana and Tamil Nadu witnessed a spurt in the rate of growth of cases in the last week, with cases in Punjab doubling every three days as of Monday. The rate of growth of cases in Kerala slowed down even further, indicating a successful containment of the spread. Both cases and fatalities are increasing rapidly in Maharashtra and Gujarat.

3.00 am

Trump urges China to reveal all about origin of coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged China to be transparent about the origins of the novel coronavirus outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million people since it started in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.

Mr. Trump, speaking before leaving on a trip to Arizona, said the United States would release a report detailing the origins of the virus, but gave no details or timeline.

2.00 am

15 new cases recorded in J&K

J&K has recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the Union Territory (U.T.) to 741.

“Seventeen patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the same period,” an official said

Will bring back Indians stranded in Nepal after May 7, Centre tells SC

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that a decision has been taken to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Nepal due to the COVID-19 pandemic after May 7.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government would also take necessary steps to repatriate Nepalese citizens stuck in India.