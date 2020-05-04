Coronavirus | 1,074 recoveries and 2,500 new cases in a single day

The country on May 4 registered a single day highest COVID-19 recovery so far of 1,074 persons, the rate being 27.52 % and the total number touched 11,761. The 24-hour period also saw 2,573 new cases, pushing the total number to 42,836.

State Helpline numbers for COVID-19 | e-Book on COVID-19

And the death toll was 83, totalling to 1,389 so far. The active cases’ number is 29,685.

The Union Health Ministry, in statements, noted that the outcome ratio (recovered vs. death) for all closed cases, which indicates the clinical management status in hospitals was analysed since April 17 and this has shown an improvement.

Lav Agarwal, joint secretary in the Ministry said, “Earlier, the outcome ratio was 80:20. It’s now 90:10.’’

Coronavirus, May 4 updates | State-wise tracker for coronavirus cases, deaths and testing rates

During the relaxation period, the States and the Union Territories should ensure that rigorous containment measures were taken, so that the case-load remained low. “They must also ensure effective case clinical management and focus on infection prevention and control. It’s important that as lockdown eases, we should follow protocol and guidelines related to physical distancing, follow preventive measures like hand hygiene and environmental hygiene and deal with COVID-19 by being careful, aware and alert,’’ he said.

‘Follow guidelines’

The Health Ministry had recommended that people should always wear face covers / masks in public spaces. Also even outside the containment zones, following all guidelines issued by the government on preventive measures was essential. People should avoid overcrowding while buying essential items or meeting in common areas.

Also read: Coronavirus | Central health teams to monitor 20 districts with heavy case load

“Our transition into a new normal needs to be done carefully and with the understanding that any district which has not had a case will need to have containment zones even if there is one case,’’ said Mr. Agarwal.

Speaking at the press conference, chairman of Empowered Committee-6 Amitabh Kant said the panel was able to “galvanise a network of 92,000 civil society organisation and non- government organisation to use their strengths and resources, expertise in key social sectors-nutrition, health, sanitation, education, and extensive reach in the community.’’

Watch | Guidelines for extended lockdown

“As of now, there are about 610 cases in 112 aspirational districts, which is considered fairly low at less than 2% of the national level of infections. Of these, six districts have reported first case after April 21. The major hotspots include Baramula (62), Nuh (57), Ranchi (55), YSR (55), Kupwara (47) and Jaisalmer(34),’’ he said.

NITI Aayog had taken steps to ensure that these districts were able to contain the spread of the virus and actively referred the requirements - testing kits, PPE and masks etc., to the respective empowered groups for necessary action in order to address the supply constraints.

M.P. situation

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday held a meeting with Madhya Pradesh Health Minister Narottam Mishra to take stock and review the situation in the State. He expressed concern over the high fatality rate due to COVID-19.

Data | How quickly are coronavirus infections and deaths increasing in India, compared to the rest of the world?

“It is painful to know that in few districts, the fatality rate is higher than the national average. Proper interventions, more aggressive surveillance and early diagnosis shall be on the top priority of the State to reduce the mortality rate due to COVID-19,” Dr. Vardhan noted.

Advocating good hand hygiene as one of the most basic yet powerful tools against COVID-19, Poonam Khetrapal Singh, WHO regional director for South-East Asia, noted that all public and private health facilities should make functional hand hygiene stations readily accessible.

Watch | What's allowed and what's not in red, green and orange zones

“In our regions, we should urgently provide universal access to public hand hygiene stations as we embark on the next phase of the pandemic response, including at the entrances of every public or private commercial building and at all transport locations, especially major bus and train stations, airports and seaports. Regular and thorough hand-washing with soap or use of an alcohol-based rub are critical measures each of us can take to protect ourselves, each other and those who care for us,’’ she said.