15 new cases recorded in J&K

J&K has recorded 15 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday, pushing the total number of cases in the Union Territory (U.T.) to 741.

“Seventeen patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the same period,” an official said

Of the 15 cases, 14 are from the Kashmir division. Over 80,000 are under surveillance in J&K because of their travel and contact history, he said.

In Kashmir, six cases were reported from Shopian, four from Srinagar, two from Bandipora and one each from Baramulla and Anantnag districts.

Among the new cases is a corporator in the Srinagar Municipal Corporation, whose brother with travel history had tested positive in a Srinagar hospital recently. Around 50 corporators and employees, including Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu, have isolated themselves.

The corporator has been a part of many santisation and decontamination drives held across Srinagar recently and has been in touch with a number of senior officials in the SMC.

New pass system

The Srinagar administration on Tuesday introduced a new movement pass system, replacing the existing passes, to enable the movement of essential and emergency services and officials during the ongoing restrictions.

District Magistrate, Srinagar, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, who is also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, Srinagar, has ordered cancellation of all existing movement passes issued in the district before May 5.

The order said cancellation of existing passes follows violations noted in the last week or so, with numerous instances of misuse and fraudulent imitation reported from different parts of the district.

“Movement passes wherever required shall be valid only with the seal and original signature of the District Magistrate, Srinagar, and must compulsorily have a 3D hologram affixed,” he said.