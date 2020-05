The Union Health Ministry has extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17. The Ministry categorised districts into red, orange, and green zones for a week after May 3.

Also read| Coronavirus: Green, Orange zones opened for e-commerce, barbers

There are 130 districts in the red zone, 284 districts in the orange zone and 319 districts in the green zone.

MHA also issued new guidelines to regulate different activities in this period based on Red (hotspot), Green and Orange Zones.