Haryana to levy ‘COVID Cess’ on all types of liquor

The Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday decided to levy “COVID Cess” on all types of liquor, which will come into force from May 6.

“To begin with the timings of the operation of liquor retail vends will be from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., both in urban and rural areas,” said an official statement.

The meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, approved certain changes in the excise policy for 2020-21 in the wake of the outbreak of the pandemic. “It was decided that the excise policy of the State government for 2020-21 shall come into force with effect from May 6, 2020 and remain effective till May 19, 2021,” said the statement.

It said the validity period of the L-2, L-14 A and other concomitant licences shall be up to May 19, 2021 and all the licencees shall operate their permits at the same fee at which these were allotted before the outbreak of the pandemic.

“A COVID Cess shall be levied on all types of liquor. It will be ₹5 per quart in case of country liquor, ₹20 per quart in case of Indian-made foreign liquor (IMFL), ₹5 in case of strong beer and ₹2 in case of other beer and ₹50 per pack greater than 375 ML in case of Imported Foreign Liquor (IFL).”

The payment schedule for security and licence fee has been reworked to provide flexibility to the licencees to overcome the difficulty of prevailing cash crunch. The retail licencees shall operate strictly in accordance with the guidelines of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, it said.

It said no liquor vend shall be allowed to operate in the containment zones.

The Cabinet also approved an amendment to the Haryana Value Added Tax Act, 2003, to enable the State government to extend the time limits specified in, or prescribed or notified under the Act, so that assessments for 2016-17 or other proceedings that could not be finalised or initiated on account of the lockdown could be completed. The amendment shall be carried out by promulgation of an Ordinance, said the statement.