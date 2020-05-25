Coronavirus India lockdown Day 62 live updates | Domestic flights resume after two months

Four out of the 14 COVID-19 vaccine candidates from India may enter the clinical trial stage in the next three-five months, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday. “There are more than 100 candidates for developing a vaccine that are working at different levels. The WHO is coordinating the efforts,” the health minister said.

9.00 am | Shimla

4 fresh cases of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh; tally rises to 208

Four more people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh, taking the number of cases in the state to 208, while a 72-year-old woman died due to the disease at a hospital here, officials said on Monday.

With the latest fatality, the death toll due to COVID-19 has increased to five in the state.

Of the fresh COVID-19 cases in the state, three people are from Shimla district, Raj said, adding that their samples were sent for testing from the district’s Matiana area. They had returned from Mumbai on May 18, the officials said.

The fourth case was reported from Hamirpur, where a 25-year-old woman tested COVID-19 positive, Deputy Commissioner Harikesh Meena said. She had returned to her in-laws house from Mumbai on May 22, he said. Her 29-year-old husband tested COVID-19 positive a few days ago and was admitted to a COVID care centre in Hamirpur district for treatment, Meena said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh is 140 and 63 people have recovered so far, according to the officials.

New Delhi

As domestic passenger flights were resumed in a graded manner on Monday, hundreds of people reached the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi to take early morning flights to their hometowns and workplaces.

Flight operations remained shut for two months owing to the nationwide lockdown necessitated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Those who took first flights included paramilitary personnel, army men, students and migrants, who failed to book a ticket on special trains being run by the railways.

Many said they shelled out more to reach the airport as there were limited public transport options available.

7.30 am

China reports 11 new mainland COVID-19 cases vs 3 a day earlier

China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland as of end-May 24, up from three a day earlier, the National Health Commission reported.

The commission said in a statement all of the new infections were imported cases involving travellers from overseas. Ten of the new cases were in Inner Mongolia region, with one in the southwestern province of Sichuan.

6.30 am

White House limits travel to U.S. from Brazil

The White House on Sunday said it was prohibiting most non-U.S. citizens from traveling to the United States if they had been in Brazil in the last two weeks, two days after the South American nation became the world No. 2 hot spot for coronavirus cases.

Mumbai breaches 30,000-mark

Mumbai reported 1,725 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the city’s total cases to 30,542. This is the second-highest single-day surge after May 22, when 1,751 new cases were recorded. The city also reported 39 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 988.