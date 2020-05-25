Mumbai sees 1,725 cases, breaches 30,000-mark

Mumbai reported 1,725 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, taking the city’s total cases to 30,542. This is the second-highest single-day surge after May 22, when 1,751 new cases were recorded. The city also reported 39 deaths, taking the total fatalities to 988.

Of the 1,725 cases, 359 were tested by private labs between May 21 and 22, and the figure was added to the city’s tally on Sunday. According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 24 of the 39 deaths involved co-morbidities. Of the 39, 16 were above 60 years and 23 were between 40 and 60 years. As many as 598 people were discharged from hospitals on Sunday. So far, 8,074 people have been discharged.

Average growth rate

The overall average case growth rate during the period btween May 16 and May 22 was 6.61%. Wards that had seen the lowest number of cases in the beginning of the pandemic reported the highest growth rates.

According to the BMC, cases in N ward (Ghatkopar) that exceeded the 1,000-mark on Sunday, increased at an average rate of 13.7%, the highest in Mumbai. This is followed by T ward (Mulund) and P North ward (Malad), which both rose at 11.9 %. P South ward (Goregaon) came close at 10.9%, while S ward (Powai, Bhandup) grew at 10%.

On the other hand, G South ward that consists of Worli, and has one of the highest number of cases in Mumbai grew at the lowest rate of 3.4%. It has also recorded a doubling rate of 21 days. E ward that consists of Byculla and Agripada and, also has more than 1,000 cases, had a growth rate of 4.2%.

The BMC has categorised wards with growth rate below 8% and above 8%. There are eight wards with growth rate above 8%, which will require stricter implementation of containment rules.

Controversy over video

Meanwhile, a video of bodies lying next to patients at Rajawadi Hospital went viral on Saturday. BJP leaders Kirit Somaiya and Nitesh Rane shared the video on social media to draw attention of the BMC to the fact that not much had changed after a similar video from Sion hospital had gone viral.

The BMC on Sunday issued a statement saying the veracity of the video is being checked. “Sometimes, deceased patient’s relatives take long to come to the hospital. Until then, the hospital informs the police about the death and shifts the body as per procedure and guidelines laid down by the State government,” the statement said.

85 cases in Navi Mumbai

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Sunday reported 85 positive cases, taking the cumulative tally to 1,646, and one casualty. As many as 52 people were discharged, pushing the number of recoveries to 774 till date. Now, the figure of active cases is 872.

Municipal Commissioner Annasaheb Misal has directed housing societies to inform the NMMC about any tenants coming from outside the civic jurisdiction and put such people in quarantine for 14 days. The NMMC has released a web link to register and share information about such tenants.

Fiat to societies

The Commissioner’s order has further asked the society’s office-bearers to communicate to the tenants who provide essential services outside Navi Mumbai to quarantine themselves every day after coming back from work. “If any society is found flouting these rules, action will be taken against the office-bearers,” Mr. Misal said.

Of the 85 positive cases, 19 are from Ghansoli, 18 from Koparkhairane, 17 from Turbhe, nine from Nerul, seven from Airoli, six from Belapur, five from Vashi, and four from Digha.

A 45-year-old ambulance driver from Koparkhairane succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 52. The victim, an employee of the NMMC, was deployed at Vashi General Hospital. He was diabetic and tested positive on May 15 after suffering from fever since May 11. His family will receive ₹50 lakh from the Central government as per the health insurance scheme for health workers and ₹25 lakh from the NMMC. One of the family members will will also be given a job with the NMMC.

The Panvel Municipal Corporation reported 20 positive cases. They include five members of a Shatabdi Hospital’s nurse, three members of a police personnel attached to Lalbaugh police station, officers at Dharavi and Wadala bus depots, and a sanitisation worker with the BMC. The total number of cases has now gone up to 371, of which 208 have recovered. As many as 12 people were discharged on Sunday. Panvel rural reported nine new cases, pushing the total figure to 151, of which 87 have recovered and five have died.

(With inputs from Raina Assainar)