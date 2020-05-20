Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25: Civil Aviation Minister

Domestic flights in the country will resume from May 25 in a "calibrated manner", Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Wednesday.
"All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the Minister posted on Twitter.
Domestic flights have been grounded since March 25 after the government banned air travel to check the spread of COVID-19.
The Minister had earlier said that flights will connect only those cities where the State governments are ready to allow opening of airports.
