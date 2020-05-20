National

Domestic passenger flights to resume in calibrated manner from May 25: Civil Aviation Minister

Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister. File

Hardeep Singh Puri, Civil Aviation Minister. File   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 25, when the Modi government imposed lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Domestic flights in the country will resume from May 25 in a "calibrated manner", Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri said on Wednesday.

Also read: Flight restrictions to be lifted when COVID-19 is controlled, says Hardeep Singh Puri

"All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from May 25. SOPs for passenger movement are also being separately issued by the Ministry of Civil Aviation," the Minister posted on Twitter.

Domestic flights have been grounded since March 25 after the government banned air travel to check the spread of COVID-19.

The Minister had earlier said that flights will connect only those cities where the State governments are ready to allow opening of airports.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 20, 2020 6:17:17 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/domestic-passenger-flights-to-resume-in-calibrated-manner-from-may-25-civil-aviation-minister/article31633041.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY