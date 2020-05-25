Watch | New rules for flyers in India

Domestic flights will start operating in India on May 25. Airlines will operate 33% of their flights. But passengers will have to brace themselves for a completely new airport experience.
Before entering the airport
- Passengers should get to the airport two hours ahead of their flights.
- They will have to wear masks at all times. It is mandatory for web check-in before reaching the airport.
- They will "compulsorily" undergo thermal screening before entering the airport.
- Passengers, except children under the age of 14, will have to show officials that they are marked as "safe" on the Aarogya Setu app or produce a self-declaration form.
In the airport
- Floor markers in the terminal will guide passengers on where to stand.
- This is to maintain physical distancing.
- Self check-in kiosks will allow passengers to print boarding passes.
- For those who prefer traditional check-in, alternate counters, enclosed in glass, will be available.
- After airline staff enter passenger details, passes can be collected from a machine.
- Only one check-in bag and one cabin bag will be allowed.
- After completing security procedures, passengers can sit in marked seats while waiting to board.
- Stamping of boarding passes too will be done away with.
- Passengers should collect a safety kit which includes a mask and sanitiser near the boarding gate.
In the aircraft
- Passengers are advised to minimise the use of toilets and avoid queuing.
- Only one person will be allowed to accompany children and elderly to the toilet.
- No meal services, newspapers and magazines will be available.
- Only water bottles will be made available. Passengers will not be allowed to consume their own eatables either.
- On arrival
- Passengers will disembark sequentially and will undergo temperature screening.
- Health protocols as prescribed by the destination States/ UTs would have to be followed by arriving passengers.
Ticket pricing
- The Ministry of Civil Aviation has set a price range for seven categories of flights based on flight time.
- The lowest range is flights of less than 40 minutes and the highest is up to 210 minutes.
- The price range for the shortest journey is ₹2,000 - ₹6,000.
- And for the longest journey is ₹6,500 - ₹18,600.
International flights
Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has said that commercial international flight operations could start as early as the middle of June.