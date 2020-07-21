Coronavirus India lockdown Day 119 live updates | Total lockdown in Tirupati till August 5

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday, announced that it will start screening volunteers for phase-1 testing of the indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, , on healthy persons aged 18-55, without co-morbidities.

AIIMS, Delhi is among 12 sites listed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) cleared to conduct human trials of Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech.

Here are the latest updates:

8.30 am | Andhra Pradesh

Total lockdown imposed in Tirupati till August 5

With Tirupati city accounting for close to one-third of COVID-19 cases registered in the Chittoor district, the officials have announced a total lockdown for a fortnight.

With this, the entire city has been declared as a containment zone. All retail outlets will be allowed to remain open only till 11 a.m. However, pharmacies and dairy units can be kept open throughout the day.

8.00 am

Serum Institute of India to commence human trials of Oxford vaccine from next month

The Serum Institute of India (SII), aiming to develop a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, has said that it will be starting human trials of its Oxford vaccine in the country from August.

“We are working on the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine which is in Phase III of its clinical trial stage. We also plan to start human trials in India next month. Depending on the current situation and updates on the clinical trials, we are hoping that the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine will be available by the year’s end,” said Adar Poonawalla, SII CEO .

7.30 am

Nagaland’s Hornbill Festival unlikely this year

The famed Hornbill Festival in Nagaland is unlikely to be held this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior official said on Monday. The 10-day Hornbill Festival that usually starts on December 1 celebrates the culture and heritage of different tribes of the State. It is attended by lakhs of people from across India and abroad.

7.00 am

West Bengal to have two-day lockdown every week

A police officer (not in picture) gives a mask to a cyclist as part of an awareness campaign to control the spread of COVID-19 in Kolkata on Monday.

There will be a complete lockdown for two days every week this month in West Bengal, State’s home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday. The decision was taken at a high-powered meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Meanwhile, the State on Monday recorded 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 44,769. The active cases stand at 17,204.