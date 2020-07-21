Total lockdown imposed in Tirupati till August 5

With Tirupati city accounting for close to one-third of COVID-19 cases registered in the Chittoor district, the officials have announced a total lockdown for a fortnight.
With this, the entire city has been declared as a containment zone. All retail outlets will be allowed to remain open only till 11 a.m. However, pharmacies and dairy units can be kept open throughout the day.
After a detailed review meeting on the ground situation, District Collector Bharat Narayan Gupta announced that the rule would come into force immediately. As 1,700 of the 5,400 cases registered in the district are from Tirupati, there is an urgent need to contain the spread. All business outlets will have to close down by 11 a.m., which includes push carts, mobile vending units and hawkers. He expressed concern over each of the 50 divisions in the city registering more than 20 cases, some touching as high as 40. The average mortality rate is 2.3% a day in the district, taking the number to 56 so far. The rule holds good for excise (liquor) and banking organisations too, Mr. Gupta added.
SP A. Ramesh Reddy appealed to trade and commerce outlets to extend cooperation in containing the death rate. “Extra care is necessary in view of Tirupati’s nature of being a mix of native residents and floating population,” he observed, expressing pain over the death of a Circle Inspector and a home guard in a week’s time. MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha advised the public to contact their ward volunteer or health secretary if they identified any such symptoms. “There are nine health centres in the city, besides Ruia and SVIMS hospitals,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath