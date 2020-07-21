COVID-19: DGHS cautions against use of N-95 valved respirator masks

The Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) has cautioned against the use of N-95 valved respirator masks, stating that they do not prevent the virus from escaping out and, thus, may not aid in the containment of COVID-19
Watch | Coronavirus: Can masks protect you?
In a communication to States, the DGHS said, “It has come to our knowledge that the use of valved respirator N-95 masks is detrimental to the measures adopted for preventing the spread of coronavirus as they do not prevent the virus from escaping out of the mask. In view of the above, I request you to instruct all concerned to follow the use of face/mouth cover and prevent inappropriate use of N-95 masks.”
The Central government has stressed the need to wear at least home-made protective cover for the face and mouth whenever people step out of their residences. The advisory further said that the covers must be washed and cleaned each day and that only cotton cloth must be used.
Watch | COVID-19: Dos and don'ts from the Health Ministry
“Never share the face cover with anyone. Every member in a family should have a separate face cover,” the Health Ministry advisory has said.
