Set up 5 more State-levelCOVID hospitals: Jagan

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has asked officials concerned to strengthen COVID treatment facilities, particularly for the critically ill patients by setting up five more COVID-19 designated hospitals in the State. Currently, there are five State COVID-19 treatment facilities.

At a review meeting with the officials of the Health Department, Mr. Jagan said the stress on healthcare professionals should be reduced in order to improve the quality of the care given to patients requiring critical support at the designated hospitals, according to a release.

He also asked the officials to recruit more personnel to lessen the burden on existing staff at various hospitals. Officials should focus on improving the quality of care in the 84 other COVID hospitals in the districts and make them on a par with State COVID hospitals rather opening up more centres.

The Chief Minister said the government is ready to provide subsidy for infrastructure in the new hospitals and asked officials to submit a report within two to three days.

‘No cause for alarm’

He said there is no need for the people to panic and called upon the public voluntarily come forward for COVID tests if they experience symptoms.

Mr. Jagan was told by the officials that testing capacities would be increased up to 45,000 tests per day soon. They said opening up of State borders has contributed to the increase in the number of cases.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, DGP D. Gautam Sawang, Special Chief Secretary (Medical and Health) K.S. Jawahar Reddy were among those present.