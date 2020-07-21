West Bengal to have two-day lockdown every week

There will be a complete lockdown for two days every week this month in West Bengal, State’s home secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said on Monday. The decision was taken at a high-powered meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Meanwhile, the State on Monday recorded 2,282 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total cases to 44,769. The active cases stand at 17,204.
As many as 35 more deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours, pushing the fatality toll to 1,147. Of the 35 deaths, 16 were in Kolkata, eight in North 24 Parganas, seven in Howrah, and three in South 24 Parganas. The State has tested over 13,000 samples in the past one day and the discharge rate is 59%.
Mr. Bandyopadhyay said a “complete halt in the manner of lockdown” will be in addition to the containment zone strategy adopted by the State. Announcement of the lockdown days will be made in advance. He said this week, the lockdown will be on Thursday and Saturday.
Mr. Bandyopadhyay admitted that experts are of the opinion that “some amount of community transmission” has occurred in the State.
The State has announced a dedicated helpline for people to reach out in cases of urgency related to the pandemic. There are over 700 containment zones where strict restrictions on the movement of people is being enforced. During the day, the Kolkata Police also started a campaign called #MaskUpKolkata to promote usage of masks.
West Bengal has already extended restrictions on incoming flights from six cities in the country.
