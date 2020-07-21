Serum Institute of India to commence human trials of Oxford vaccine from next month

The Serum Institute of India (SII), aiming to develop a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year, has said that it will be starting human trials of its Oxford vaccine in the country from August.
“We are working on the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine which is in Phase III of its clinical trial stage. We also plan to start human trials in India next month. Depending on the current situation and updates on the clinical trials, we are hoping that the AstraZeneca Oxford vaccine will be available by the year’s end,” said Adar Poonawalla, SII CEO .
The SII has entered into a partnership with AstraZeneca tomanufacture and supply a billion doses of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University.
“These vaccines will be for India and middle and low-income countries across the world who are part of the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI),” Mr. Poonawalla pointed out.
He said the company was also developing a live attenuated vaccine, with U.S.-based biotech firm Codagenix, which is undergoing pre-clinical trials. These vaccines will be for India and middle and low-income countries across the world (GAVI countries), Mr. Poonawalla added.
Preliminary results published in The Lancet on Monday said that the vaccine candidate developed at the University of Oxford was safe and induced immune reaction.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath