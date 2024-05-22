GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Live

Hemant Soren hearing LIVE updates | SC to hear former Jharkhand CM’s plea for interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha polls

The ED arrested Mr. Soren in January on money laundering charges; the top Court asked in the last hearing how his arrest could be invalidated when the trial court had already denied bail and taken cognisance of PMLA charges

Updated - May 22, 2024 10:04 am IST

Published - May 22, 2024 09:55 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren greets supporters while being produced before PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Ranchi on February 7, 2024.

Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren greets supporters while being produced before PMLA (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) Court by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials after his arrest in a money laundering case, in Ranchi on February 7, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Supreme Court will continue to hear today former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail to canvass for votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Jharkhand is scheduled to go to the polls on May 20, May 25, and June 1.

He is seeking parity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was granted a similar relief by the top Court on May 10 to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the polls. The AAP supremo was ordered to surrender on June 2. Mr. Soren has also challenged the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam

In the last hearing, a vacation Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said Mr. Soren’s case, leave alone for interim bail, but even for quashing his arrest, required “intense debate”. Dinstinguishing his case from that of Mr. Kejriwal, the Bench pointed out that a Jharkhand trial Court had previously taken cognisance of the money laundering charges relying on prima facie incriminating evidence against Mr. Soren and had also denied him bail on May 3. 

“The Special Court has already applied its judicial mind to the evidence against you [Soren] and found them satisfactory. Can a writ court intervene now?” Justice Datta asked. 

Also Read: Hemant Soren May 21, 2024 hearing highlights

Mr. Soren was arrested on January 31 soon after he resigned as the Jharkhand CM and named party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren as his successor. Earlier on May 20, the ED had opposed Mr. Soren’s bail plea claiming that he is actively attempting to subvert the probe into the money laundering case against him by “misusing state machinery”.

On May 3, the Jharkhand High Court had dismissed Mr. Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency – two months after it reserved its verdict on February 28. 

Also Read: Supreme Court asks if arrest can be called invalid after cognisance of case

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • May 22, 2024 10:04
    Supreme Court asks if arrest can be called invalid after cognisance of case

    The judges found that Mr. Soren was previously denied bail by the Special Court on May 3. Moreover, the trial court had already taken cognisance of the money laundering case, a clear indication that it had found him prima facie guilty based on the evidence at hand.

    “A lot of water has flown under the bridge after the arrest [of Mr. Soren], which is challenged here. Thereafter, bail was rejected and cognisance was also taken… But you say the arrest is illegal and so the custody is illegal… You are challenging his custody. But then the Special Court had taken cognisance. So, the question we want to ask is if even after cognisance, can arrest be called invalid? This needs an intense debate,” Justice Datta addressed senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Mr. Soren.

    Read more here

  • May 22, 2024 10:02
    What happened during the previous hearing before the Supreme Court?

    Read The Hindu's live coverage of the proceedings here

    Hemant Soren hearing Highlights: Supreme Court adjourns former Jharkhand CM’s interim bail plea to May 22

    Hemant Soren hearing Highlights: The Supreme Court adjourned former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

  • May 22, 2024 10:01
    Crime and time: On election-time incarceration

    Any inconsistency in judicial decisions is bound to be seen as unequal application of rules. On the principle of parity, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who leads the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is arguably entitled to interim bail to enable him to campaign in his home State for the next phases of the general election, from May 20. 

    Read The Hindu's editorial here

  • May 22, 2024 10:01
    ED attaches ₹31-crore worth Ranchi land ‘belonging’ to Hemant Soren

    The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached land measuring 8.86 acre, allegedly owned by former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi, as part of a money laundering investigation against him and his associates, the federal agency said on April 04.

    It had filed a charge sheet against the 48-year-old JMM leader and four others — Bhanu Pratap Prasad, Raj Kumar Pahan, Hilariyas Kachhap and Binod Singh — on March 30 before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court here.

    Read more here

  • May 22, 2024 09:59
    Watch | Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren stepped down as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand moments before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on allegations of money laundering. Mr. Soren faces charges of benefiting from tribal land transactions based on forged documents.

    Watch here.

    Watch | Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

    In this episode of Talking politics, we will discuss the events that led to the Hemant Soren’s arrest and the elevation of JMM vice-president Champai Soren to the post of Chief Minister

  • May 22, 2024 08:51
    Why has the ED opposed the former Jharkhand CM’s interim bail plea?

    Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is attempting to subvert the probe into the money laundering case against him by “misusing state machinery”, the Enforcement Directorate told the Supreme Court on Monday, May 20, 2023, and opposed his “special prayer” for interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha election.

    Read more here

    Hemant Soren trying to misuse State machinery, says ED in SC opposing bail plea

    ED opposes former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail plea for election campaign, citing misuse of state machinery.

  • May 22, 2024 08:50
    Hemant Soren in jail, his wife Kalpana challenging PM Modi like Jhansi ki Rani: Kejriwal

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and party candidate for Gandey assembly by-election Kalpana Soren inspects a polling booth during the election, in Gandey on May 20, 2024.

    Labelling Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “anti-tribal” who put the “tallest tribal leader of the country” behind the bars, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accused him of plotting to topple elected governments of AAP and JMM.

    “The PM put all his forces to keep me in the jail but I am a devotee of Bajrangbali and a miracle happened. I am on bail... soon Hemant Soren, whom he has kept in the jail, will be out... Soren’s wife Kalpana is challenging Modi like ‘Jhansi ki Rani’. No court has found Hemant Soren or Arvind Kejriwal guilty... it is nothing but PM Modi’s ‘gundagardi’,” Mr. Kejriwal alleged.

    “If you press the button with lotus symbol (of BJP), Hemant Soren will remain in jail,” he said.

    PTI

