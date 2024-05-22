The Supreme Court will continue to hear today former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail to canvass for votes in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Jharkhand is scheduled to go to the polls on May 20, May 25, and June 1.

He is seeking parity with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was granted a similar relief by the top Court on May 10 to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the polls. The AAP supremo was ordered to surrender on June 2. Mr. Soren has also challenged the legality of his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

In the last hearing, a vacation Bench of Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma said Mr. Soren’s case, leave alone for interim bail, but even for quashing his arrest, required “intense debate”. Dinstinguishing his case from that of Mr. Kejriwal, the Bench pointed out that a Jharkhand trial Court had previously taken cognisance of the money laundering charges relying on prima facie incriminating evidence against Mr. Soren and had also denied him bail on May 3.

“The Special Court has already applied its judicial mind to the evidence against you [Soren] and found them satisfactory. Can a writ court intervene now?” Justice Datta asked.

Also Read: Hemant Soren May 21, 2024 hearing highlights

Mr. Soren was arrested on January 31 soon after he resigned as the Jharkhand CM and named party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren as his successor. Earlier on May 20, the ED had opposed Mr. Soren’s bail plea claiming that he is actively attempting to subvert the probe into the money laundering case against him by “misusing state machinery”.

On May 3, the Jharkhand High Court had dismissed Mr. Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency – two months after it reserved its verdict on February 28.

Also Read: Supreme Court asks if arrest can be called invalid after cognisance of case