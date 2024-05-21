GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Hemant Soren hearing LIVE updates | SC to hear former Jharkhand CM's interim bail plea today to campaign in Lok Sabha polls

The ED arrested Mr. Soren in January on money laundering charges; he is seeking relief similar to that granted to the Delhi CM, and says he will surrender himself back into custody on June 2

Updated - May 21, 2024 10:40 am IST

Published - May 21, 2024 09:58 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren was arrested in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as part of the agency’s investigation into money laundering charges linked to a land grab case. 

A vacation Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma will hear former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail today to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Jharkhand is scheduled to go to the polls on May 20, May 25, and June 1. 

Earlier on May 17, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Soren, said that his client was willing to surrender on June 2. The relief sought by him is similar to the one given to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was granted interim bail by the top Court on May 10 to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the general elections. The Court had ordered him to surrender on June 2.

Also Read: SC to hear Hemant Soren's plea for interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha election on May 21

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as part of the agency’s investigation into money laundering charges linked to a land grab case. He had resigned as the Jharkhand CM before his arrest naming party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren as his successor

In Mr. Soren’s case, the Court said that a relief of interim bail would require the former Jharkhand CM to prima facie satisfy the Court that the land in question — which the ED says is the “proceeds of the crime” — does not belong to him. “We have to be prima facie satisfied before giving you any interim relief,” Justice Khanna had remarked in the previous hearing. 

Earlier on Monday, the ED filed its response in the top Court opposing Mr. Soren’s bail plea claiming that he is actively attempting to subvert the probe into the money laundering case against him by “misusing state machinery”.

Also Read: Hemant Soren trying to misuse State machinery, says ED in SC opposing bail plea

Contending that a politician can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen, the federal probe agency told the apex court that if Mr. Soren is granted interim bail for poll campaigning, then all incarcerated politicians would seek a similar treatment claiming that they are a “class of their own”. Emphasising that elections are all-year-round phenomena in the country, the probe agency said no politician can be arrested and kept in judicial custody if Mr. Soren’s prayer for grant of “special treatment” is acceded to.

On May 3, the Jharkhand High Court had dismissed Mr. Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency – two months after it reserved its verdict on February 28. 

Follow LIVE Updates here
  • May 21, 2024 10:40
    SC to shortly hear former Jharkhand Chief Minister’s interim bail plea

    A vacation Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma will hear former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail today. The matter is listed as item number 35. 

    NEW DELHI, 10/04/2024: A view of Supreme Court of India, in New Delhi on Wednesday Photo: Sushil Kumar Verma / The Hindu

  • May 21, 2024 10:28
    Crime and time: On election-time incarceration

    Any inconsistency in judicial decisions is bound to be seen as unequal application of rules. On the principle of parity, former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who leads the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is arguably entitled to interim bail to enable him to campaign in his home State for the next phases of the general election, from May 20. 

    Read The Hindu's editorial here

  • May 21, 2024 10:24
    Hemant Soren seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of his appeal against arrest before polling on May 13

    Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren made an oral mentioning before the Supreme Court on Monday to urgently hear his appeal against his arrest on money laundering charges.

    Appearing before a Bench headed by the Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Soren, said polling in Jharkhand for the Lok Sabha election was due on May 13, and that he should be allowed to campaign for his party.

    Read more here

    Hemant Soren seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court of his appeal against arrest before polling on May 13

    The Jharkhand High Court on May 3 dismissed Mr. Soren’s writ petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and denied bail to him.

  • May 21, 2024 10:14
    ED arrests three more in land scam case linked to Hemant Soren

    The Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ranchi, has arrested three more people in an alleged land scam involving former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren who is already in jail in a money laundering case. So far, 25 people have been arrested as part of the investigation.

    “Three people named Sanjeet Kumar, Mohammad Irshad and Tapas Ghosh have been arrested in the case of Bhanu Pratap Prasad and Others -- one of the cases of land scam being investigated under the provisions of Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, on May 9,” an ED official said.

    Read more here

  • May 21, 2024 10:07
    What happened during the previous hearing before the Supreme Court?

    Read The Hindu's live coverage of the proceedings here

  • May 21, 2024 10:04
    Why has the ED opposed the former Jharkhand CM’s interim bail plea?

    Former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren is attempting to subvert the probe into the money laundering case against him by “misusing state machinery”, the Enforcement Directorate told the Supreme Court on Monday, May 20, 2023, and opposed his “special prayer” for interim bail to campaign in the Lok Sabha election.

    Read more here

    Hemant Soren trying to misuse State machinery, says ED in SC opposing bail plea

    ED opposes former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's bail plea for election campaign, citing misuse of state machinery.

  • May 21, 2024 10:02
    SC to hear Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail to campaign in Lok Sabha election on May 21

    The Supreme Court has decided that on May 21, it will hear a plea by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren for interim bail to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha election. Jharkhand is scheduled to go to the polls on May 20, May 25, and June 1.

    Appearing before a Bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Soren, said that his client was willing to surrender on June 2.

    Read more here

    Hemant Soren's Bail Plea: SC schedules hearing for interim bail on May 21

    Hemant Soren’s Bail Plea: Supreme Court to hear plea by former Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren for interim bail during Lok Sabha elections on May 21.

  • May 21, 2024 10:00
    Watch | Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader Hemant Soren stepped down as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand moments before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested him on allegations of money laundering. Mr. Soren faces charges of benefiting from tribal land transactions based on forged documents.

    Watch here

    Watch | Hemant Soren arrested by ED | All you need to know

    In this episode of Talking politics, we will discuss the events that led to the Hemant Soren’s arrest and the elevation of JMM vice-president Champai Soren to the post of Chief Minister

