A vacation Bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma will hear former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s plea for interim bail today to campaign in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Jharkhand is scheduled to go to the polls on May 20, May 25, and June 1.

Earlier on May 17, senior advocate Kapil Sibal, for Mr. Soren, said that his client was willing to surrender on June 2. The relief sought by him is similar to the one given to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who was granted interim bail by the top Court on May 10 to campaign for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the general elections. The Court had ordered him to surrender on June 2.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader was arrested on January 31 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), as part of the agency’s investigation into money laundering charges linked to a land grab case. He had resigned as the Jharkhand CM before his arrest naming party loyalist and state transport minister Champai Soren as his successor.

In Mr. Soren’s case, the Court said that a relief of interim bail would require the former Jharkhand CM to prima facie satisfy the Court that the land in question — which the ED says is the “proceeds of the crime” — does not belong to him. “We have to be prima facie satisfied before giving you any interim relief,” Justice Khanna had remarked in the previous hearing.

Earlier on Monday, the ED filed its response in the top Court opposing Mr. Soren’s bail plea claiming that he is actively attempting to subvert the probe into the money laundering case against him by “misusing state machinery”.

Contending that a politician can claim no special status higher than that of an ordinary citizen, the federal probe agency told the apex court that if Mr. Soren is granted interim bail for poll campaigning, then all incarcerated politicians would seek a similar treatment claiming that they are a “class of their own”. Emphasising that elections are all-year-round phenomena in the country, the probe agency said no politician can be arrested and kept in judicial custody if Mr. Soren’s prayer for grant of “special treatment” is acceded to.

On May 3, the Jharkhand High Court had dismissed Mr. Soren’s plea challenging his arrest by the central agency – two months after it reserved its verdict on February 28.