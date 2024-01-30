Money laundering case: ED seizes ₹36 lakh, SUV from Soren's Delhi house

January 30, 2024 12:22 pm | Updated 12:22 pm IST - New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate has seized ₹36 lakh, an SUV and some "incriminating" documents after it searched the Delhi residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, official sources said January 29.

The federal agency searched the 5/1 Shanti Niketan residence of the JMM leader in south Delhi on January 29 and camped there for almost 13 hours to question him in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land deal case of Jharkhand.

The sources said the ED teams seized about ₹36 lakh in cash, an HR (Haryana) number plate bearing BMW registered under a "benami" name and some "incriminating" documents during the day-long operation.

Mr. Soren, 48, has informed the ED that he is ready to depose before them on January 31 at his Ranchi residence around 1 p.m.

A party official said in Ranchi that all the legislators of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-led ruling alliance in Jharkhand have been asked not to leave the state capital and to attend a meeting on January 30 to discuss the current political situation in the State.