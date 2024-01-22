Ram Lalla consecrated at Ayodhya temple; 'extraordinary moment' says PM Modi

January 22, 2024 04:07 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST - Ayodhya

The new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22, an event led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and watched by lakhs of people on television at their homes and in temples across the country.

Army helicopters showered flower petals on the newly constructed Janmabhoomi temple as the ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony took place.

“Our Ram has come,” Mr. Modi said in his address that followed the consecration, which also marks the inauguration of the temple. It is expected to open Tuesday to the public.

He performed a series of rituals at the temple, with the ‘pran pratishtha’ taking place during the 84-second 'Abhijeet muhurta'. At the end of the rituals, the PM prostrated himself before the idol, which depicts the child Ram.

Mr. Modi said Lord Ram will no longer live in a tent but will now reside in a magnificent temple.

The Prime Minister said he could still feel the divine vibrations he experienced during the consecration ceremony inside the sanctum sanctorum of the Ram temple.

People will remember this date, this moment even after thousands of years from now, he said.

“It is Ram’s supreme blessings that we are witnessing it,” Mr. Modi told the select gathering comprising top saints, political leaders, industrialists, film stars, poets, litterateurs and sportspersons.

“I seek forgiveness from Lord Ram, there would have been some shortcomings in our penance that we could not complete this work for so long. That shortcoming has been overcome. I am confident Lord Ram would forgive us,” Mr. Modi said.

“Our Ram has arrived today after wait, patience, sacrifices of centuries,” he said.

Mr. Modi said Lord Ram resided in the first copy of the country’s Constitution.

“Even after the Constitution came into existence, legal battle was fought for decades on Lord Ram’s existence. I would like to the thank judiciary that delivered justice and Lord Ram’s temple was built in a legal manner,” the Prime Minister said.

January 22, 2024 is not merely a date but marks the advent of a new era, PM Modi declared.

The ceremony took place in the presence of Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Outside, Ayodhya resident Anil Singh called it a “priceless moment” that he would treasure forever. “As a resident of Ayodhya, I feel proud that I live in this spiritual city,” he said.

PM Modi also visit Kuber Tila shrine and interacted with workers who built the temple.

The PM ended his 11-day fast he undertook ahead of the ceremony by accepting “charnamrit” offered by temple trust treasurer Govind Dev Giri.

Senior BJP leaders including party chief J.P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah watched the live streaming of the consecration ceremony.

The run-up to the consecration ceremony, which takes place just months before the Lok Sabha elections, was marked by sparring between the ruling BJP and the Opposition.

Top Opposition leaders skipped the temple inauguration, calling it an RSS-BJP event. But Himachal Pradesh minister Vikramaditya Singh, who is the son of state Congress chief Pratibha Singh, arrived at the venue.

Several States had declared the day a holiday to allow people to watch the ceremony and also take part in events at neighbourhood temples.

The new idol depicts Ram at the age of five, and was carved from black stone by Mysuru-based sculptor Arun Yogiraj.

It was draped in a yellow dhoti, and adorned with stone-studded jewellery and flowers in shades of red, yellow and purple.

Fifty traditional musical instruments from across the country were part of a devotional "mangal dhwani" that resonated during the ceremony. Orchestrated by Ayodhya's celebrated poet Yatindra Mishra, the rendition was supported by New Delhi’s Sangeet Natak Akademi The instruments included pakhawaj, flute and dholak from Uttar Pradesh, veena from Karnataka, algoja from Punjab, sundari from Maharashtra, mardala from Odisha, santoor from Madhya Pradesh, pung from Manipur, nagada and kali from Assam and tambura from Chhattisgarh.

Devotees arrived from several parts of the country to the temple town to be part of the occasion, though they could not attend the main ceremony.

Ceremonial gates depicting 'Jai Shri Ram' in floral patterns and illumination visible at night added to the aura of the ancient city which has undergone a massive infrastructural growth in the last couple of years, after the 2019 Supreme Court verdict on the temple-mosque dispute.

The 16th century Babri mosque, which many Hindus believe was constructed on the site of Lord Ram’s birthplace, was demolished by kar sevaks on December 6, 1992. After a long legal battle, the top court ruled in favour of the construction of the temple. It also ordered allotment of a five-acre plot for building a mosque.

The invitees who arrived early Monday in Ayodhya included Anupam Kher, Kailash Kher, Jubin Nautiyal, Prassoon Joshi, Sachin Tendulkar, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ravishankar Prasad and Anil Ambani.

Hema Malini, Kangana Ranaut, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Morari Bapu, Rajnikanth, Madhur Bhandarkar, Subhash Ghai and Sonu Nigam had reached Sunday.

'Ramdhun' played in the streets from early morning, as security personnel kept a tight vigil across the Ayodhya districts.

The invitees were presented a 'Ram patka' and welcomed with 'tilak'. All invitees were presented a bell which they rang during the `aarti’.

The Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir has been constructed in the traditional Nagara style. Its east-west length is 380 feet, width 250 feet and height 161 feet. It is supported by 392 pillars and has 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities.

The consecration rituals began from the Saryu river banks on January 16 and were completed Monday afternoon.