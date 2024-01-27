Know the Padma award winners | A package

January 27, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

For the year 2024, the President approved conferment of 132 Padma awards, up from 106 such awards last year. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri awards. While 30 awardees are women, the list also includes nine persons from the category of “Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI” and nine posthumous awardees.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

