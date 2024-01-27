GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Package - in 10 stories
Burn victim turned burn Surgeon who overcame personal tragedy to dedicate her life to the cause of burn victims will be awarded Padma Shri 2024.

Crusader for tribal rights, plastic surgeon who made a mission out of personal tragedy in Padma Awards list

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi

Five from Telangana, three from Andhra Pradesh in Padma Awards 2024 list

The Hindu Bureau
.

O. Rajagopal, M. Fathima Beevi honoured with Padma Bhushan

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayakant

Vyjayanthimala Bali, Vijayakant among 8 Padma awardees from Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau
Telugu film actor Konidela Chiranjeevi.

Actor Chiranjeevi says overwhelmed, humbled by second Padma award

Ravi Reddy
67-year-old farmer Kamachi Chellammal from Rangachang in South Andaman who has been chosen for the Padma Shri award for her contribution in organic coconut plantation.

Meet Kamachi Chellammal, Andaman's 'Nariyal Amma', chosen for Padma Shri for organic coconut farming

PTI
2024 Padma Vibhushan awardees M. Venkaiah Naidu, Chiranjeevi, Vyjayantimala Bali, Padma Subrahmanyam and Bindeshwar Pathak. Photos: The Hindu and padmaawards.gov.in

2024 Padma awards | Venkaiah, Vyjayantimala, Chiranjeevi among Padma Vibhushan awardees; Vijaykant honoured with Padma Bhushan

The Hindu Bureau
G. Natchiar, one of the founding-members of Aravind Eye Care System addressing the press in Madurai on Friday.

Aravind hospital’s dedication, service to people the only reason for Padma Shri award, says Natchiar

The Hindu Bureau
Vijayakanth

Padma Awards, a special year for Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau
In this Friday, Sept. 29, 2023 file photo, India’s Rohan Bopanna at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou, China.

Bopanna and Chinappa shortlisted for Padma Shri award

PTI

Know the Padma award winners | A package

January 27, 2024 11:56 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

For the year 2024, the President approved conferment of 132 Padma awards, up from 106 such awards last year. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri awards. While 30 awardees are women, the list also includes nine persons from the category of “Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI” and nine posthumous awardees.

Padma Awards - one of the highest civilian Awards of the country, are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri. The Awards are given in various disciplines / fields of activities, viz.- art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

‘Padma Vibhushan’ is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; ‘Padma Bhushan’ for distinguished service of high order and ‘Padma Shri’ for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

Click here for the full list of 2024 Padma awardees

Click here to know more about the 2024 Padma awardees.

