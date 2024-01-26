GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Lit fest
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Young girls beam with pride as women steal the show

An all-woman tri-services contingent marched down Kartavya Path for the first time, while women personnel of the CRPF, the BSF, and the SSB performed daredevil stunts on motorcycles.

January 26, 2024 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
All women tri-service contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024.

All women tri-service contingent march past during the 75th Republic Day celebrations, at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2024. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

As women led the 75th Republic Day Parade on Kartavya Path on January 26, young girls beamed with pride, hoping to occupy the same space one day.

Nari Shakti was on display as Major Saumya Shukla of the Army Service Corps unfurled the National Flag and Lieutenant Priyanka Sevda of the 262 Field Regiment led the Pinaka rocket system.

An all-woman tri-services contingent marched down Kartavya Path for the first time, while women personnel of the CRPF, the BSF, and the SSB performed daredevil stunts on motorcycles.

An awestruck Anikita, hailing from Uttar Pradesh and studying in Class 1, said she wanted to become a Naval officer and march for the country just like the didis (older sisters) had done.

The Republic Day parade comes just a few months after the women’s reservation Bill was passed by Parliament. The law seeks to reserve one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the State Legislative Assemblies.

Arushi, a 14-year-old from Delhi, watched the live broadcast of the parade at home. “I looked closely every time women were leading the parade. I want to write the Civil Services exams one day and hope to the lead the country on important platforms.”

Samriddhi, who is in Class 6, said she had attended the parade earlier too but this time she was amazed by the number of women taking part in it.

“I want to make my country and parents proud like this someday as well. I think, I want to become a pilot,” she said.

Arushi Shukla, 20, a student at Delhi University, who attended the parade for the first time, said, “India’s women are at the forefront in all aspects, and it was beautiful to see that we even had a woman President, that too from the tribal community, giving representation to all.”

“It’s great to see women in leadership roles. India has come a long way, and we need to keep achieving greater heights,” she said.

Related Topics

Republic Day

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.