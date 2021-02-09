National

Efforts on to find 35 labourers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel

Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, on Feb. 8, 2021.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Rescue operations at the 2.5-km-long Tapovan hydel project tunnel in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district continued on Tuesday, with a joint team working overnight to remove slush and debris.

About 35 labourers are suspected to be trapped in the tunnel.

“Rescue operation at the tunnel in Chamoli is underway, we are hopeful that we’ll be able to clear the way by noon,” said Uttarakhand Director-General of Police Ashok Kumar.

The death toll in the Nanda Devi deluge has gone up to 26, while 171 people are still missing. Bodies of the victims have been found at different places.

In the morning, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas.

