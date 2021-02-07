Glacier burst: IMD says no adverse weather over affected areas on Feb 7, 8

India Meteorological Department (IMD) Additional Director General Anand Sharma said Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath are likely to witness dry weather during the two days

The MeT department Sunday said no adverse weather events are expected over Chamoli, Tapovan and Joshimath in Uttarakhand on February 7 and 8, in a relief for the area hit by a major glacier burst.

"No snowfall/rainfall is likely on February 7-8," the IMD said in its special weather advisory for the state.

However, light rainfall/snowfall is likely in the northern parts of the Chamoli district on February 9-10, the advisory added.

Over 150 labourers working at a power project in Tapovan-Reni are feared dead, an Indo-Tibetan Border Police spokesperson said after a part of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off at Joshimath in Chamoli Sunday.

The glacier burst led to a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river and caused large-scale devastation in the upper reaches of the ecologically fragile Himalayas.

Officials said three bodies have been recovered so far and a massive relief and rescue operation is underway.