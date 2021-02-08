Other States

In Pictures | The aftermath of Uttarakhand glacier disaster

1/9

At least 15 persons have been killed and 160 are feared missing after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on Sunday. Indian Air Force teams left for the avalanche-hit areas of Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district early on Monday to ramp up relief efforts. The efforts are focussed at the moment on rescuing 30-35 people trapped in a 250-metre long tunnel at Tapovan, Uttarakahnd DGP Ashok Kumar said.

Here are a few pictures of the devastation and the relief works, highlighting the situation after a day.

(With inputs from agencies)

Other Slideshows

Rescue operations under way at Tapovan Tunnel. Two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – were extensively damaged and some houses were swept away.

In Pictures | The aftermath of Uttarakhand glacier disaster

Lakshmansinh Chavda, who set off with the marchers from Sabarmati Ashram in 1930.

Magazine | Revisiting the villages along Gandhi's Dandi Yatra

An employee prays as his bus proceeds to the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati on June 8, 2020. The temple will open to general public on June 11. Lord Venkateshwara temple will be open to locals alone for the next few days as a test run, before welcoming pilgrims.

Coronavirus | Eat, pray, and shop: Unlocking the new normal

NDRF, police personnel survey Alibaug Koliwada sea coast ahead of the cyclone. Heavy rainfall was reported along the Maharashtra coast as well as in north Maharashtra and Pune.

In Pictures | Cyclone Nisarga makes landfall

An elderly woman tries to salvage her house that collapsed during Cyclone Amphan, in North 24 Parganas, West Bengal, on Thursday.

In pictures: Amphan leaves West Bengal, Odisha reeling

Kolkata streets are deserted due to heavy and continuous downpour in the city due to Cyclone Amphan.

In pictures: Cyclone Amphan makes landfall

Related Topics
Environmental disasters
Related Articles
TRENDING TODAY