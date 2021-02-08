In Pictures | The aftermath of Uttarakhand glacier disaster

Rescue operations under way at Tapovan Tunnel. Two power projects – NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project – were extensively damaged and some houses were swept away.
Photo: PTI
Personnel from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, the National Disaster Response Force and State disaster response teams clear the tunnel that has been blocked with slush, debris and silt, and are inching closer towards the stuck workers.
Photo: PTI
A vehicle stuck in the swamp at the site of the Tapovan hydel project as rescue works are under way. NDRF teams also used canine squads to help rescuers detect traces of life under the debris.
Photo: PTI
The damaged Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project of NTPC, a day after a glacier broke off in Joshimath, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand. The Tapovan Vishnugad power plant is a 520 MW run-of-river project which is being constructed on Dhauliganga River in Chamoli District of Uttarakhand.
Photo: PTI
Rescuers leave on a boat to search for bodies in the downstream of Alaknanda river in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand.
Photo: AP
The Himalayan rivers pass through environmentally fragile areas.
Photo: AP
Scientists of Snow and Avalanche Study Establishment of the Defence Research and Development Organisation being flown to the Uttarakhand capital for surveillance, reconnaissance.
Photo: PTI
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank visits the damaged Tapovan Hydel project and nearby areas to take stock of situation.
Photo: PTI
Schoolchildren pray for the victims, who died in Nanda Devi glacier burst, in Jammu, on February 8.
Photo: PTI