Uttarakhand flood disaster | 64 from Uttar Pradesh still missing

So far, five from the State have been declared dead

Sixty-four persons belonging to Uttar Pradesh are still missing almost a week after the floods in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district, a government official said on Saturday.

So far, five persons from the State have been declared dead, while 23 others were traced, said Sanjay Goyal, U.P. Relief Commissioner.

The majority of the missing people belong to Lakhimpur Kheri district (30), located on the India-Nepal border in the Terai region, followed by Saharanpur (10), Shravasti (5) and Gorakhpur (4).

Two each from Rae Bareli and Kushinagar are missing. One person is missing from each of these districts: Sonbhadra, Shahjahanpur, Moradabad, Mirzapur, Mathura, Gautam Buddga Nagar, Deoria, Chandauli, Bulandshar, Azamgarh and Amroha.

The dead were identified as Awadesh,19; Vimlesh, 22; and Suraj, 20, of Lakhimpur Kheri; Ajay Sharma, 32, of Aligarh and Vicky Kumar of Saharanpur.

While the bodies of Awadesh, Suraj, Ajay Sharma and Vicky Kumar were brought back to their hometowns and cremated, the body of Vimlesh is being transported, said Mr. Goyal.