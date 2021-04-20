Coronavirus live updates | Tamil Nadu becomes fourth State to report over a million cases

As of Monday, India has administered 12.4 crore doses of vaccine since January 16. When it opened up vaccines for those above 45 on April 1, there was an initial surge in the number of vaccinations every day — touching 4.5 lakh on April 5. However, numbers declined steadily thereafter. On Monday, about 2.8 million doses were administered.

Several States have complained of shortages and having to close down vaccination centres.

Questions remain on whether enough stocks of vaccine will be available to cater to the accelerated demand from May. When the year began, the government's plan was to inoculate 30 crore, or about a third of its adult population by August. As of Monday only 8% had got one dose and 1% were fully inoculated.

Jammu

COVID-positive woman delivers twins in Jammu, babies test negative

A coronavirus-positive woman delivered healthy twins at a government hospital here on Monday, officials said.

"Both the babies are COVID-19 negative and have been kept separate from the mother," said Dr. Arun Sharma, the medical superintendent of Maternal and Child Health Hospital in Gandhinagar here. The mother and babies are fine and healthy, he said.

The baby girls were born by caesarean section.

USA

'Avoid all travel to India', U.S. tell citizens amidst COVID-19 surge

Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases in India, the United States public health body has asked its citizens to avoid all travel to India.

Issuing a Level 4 advisory, which is the highest available, the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said: "Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India."

The CDC recommended that the traveller get fully vaccinated before travel if the trip is unavoidable. "All travelers should wear a mask, stay 6 feet from others, avoid crowds, and wash their hands," it added.

USA

U.S. to boost 'Do Not Travel' advisories to 80% of world

The U.S. State Department said on Monday it will boost its “Do Not Travel” guidance to about 80% of countries worldwide, citing “unprecedented risk to travellers” from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This update will result in a significant increase in the number of countries at Level 4: Do Not Travel, to approximately 80% of countries worldwide,” the department said in a statement.

The State Department already listed 34 out of about 200 countries as “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” including places like Chad, Kosovo, Kenya, Brazil, Argentina, Haiti, Mozambique, Russia and Tanzania. Getting to 80% would imply adding nearly 130 countries.

Travel is also discouraged for the remaining 20%, though not as emphatically. It says people with plans to visit those countries should reconsider before proceeding.

USA

White House refuses to comment on lifting ban on COVID-19 vaccine raw materials export to India

The White House on Monday did not respond to questions on the request by Serum Institute of India to lift export ban on certain raw materials needed for ramping up production of COVID-19 vaccine.

The question in this regard was asked twice on Monday — once during the morning White House briefing on COVID-19 and later during the daily news conference by White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki.

“The Serum Institute of India has been saying that the Biden administration is blocking exports of raw materials that it needs to make COVID vaccines, and the Serum Institute has also urged President Biden to lift that embargo. So I wanted to ask which raw materials are at issue here? And do you have any plans to address Serum’s concerns?” asked a reporter during the morning news conference by the White House COVID-19 Response Team.

Both Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Andy Slacitt, the White House COVID-19 response senior advisor said they had no answer. “I don't… I'm sorry. We could get back to you on that, I'm sure. But I don't have anything for you right now,” Dr. Fauci said.

Karnataka

80 active cases in Prestige Shantiniketan in Bengaluru

As many as 80 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Prestige Shantiniketan, a massive apartment complex in Whitefield. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now trying to control the spread of the virus within the complex, which has 3,002 flats and over 10,000 residents.

According to R. Venkatachalapathi, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura zone, the civic body is trying to test as many residents as possible. So far, 1,500 residents have been tested.

About the source of the infection, he said that many residents, who have tested positive, had travel history to other States, including Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Also, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) had allegedly been given a go by.

Karnataka

Bengaluru Karaga limited to pooja inside temple

With the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic showing no signs of abating, the Bengaluru Karaga celebrations have been cancelled. The Karaga will be celebrated in a low-key manner with a pooja inside the Dharamarayaswamy temple.

An order to this effect was issued by J. Manjunath, Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban), on Saturday.

The historical Bengaluru Karaga is synonymous with the city’s culture and has an over-300-year history. The Karaga celebrations were to begin on April 18 and culminate with a night-long procession on April 27.

New Delhi

Crowds seen at markets, liquor stores in panic buying spree

The liquor stores in Delhi saw huge crowds on Monday after the announcement of a six-day lockdown. At some stores, the customers formed queues, but at most others, there were no social distancing norms in place.

At the markets too, a larger than normal rush was seen, as customers made a last-minute dash to stock up before the lockdown enforcement. Even though shops selling essential supplies and medicines will be allowed to remain open, people queued up saying that commuting would be a problem during the week and that they prefer to buy in advance.

New Delhi

Delhi District court judge dies of COVID-19

A 47-year-old district court judge died due to COVID at a government hospital here on Monday.

Kovai Venugopal, who was a judge at the Saket Family Court, died at 11 a.m. at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Naryan Hospital.

According to the court sources, he was admitted to the hospital on Sunday and was being treated in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) ward. Saket Bar Association secretary Dhir Singh Kasana alleged that the incident was a result of “negligence on the part of the government”.

New Delhi

Samaritans lend a helping hand amid unprecedented infections

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, some samaritans across the Delhi-NCR region have either formed communities or taken it upon themselves to help out those in need for food, medicine, or simply transport.

Such groups have also been responding to the unrelenting demand for plasma donors by making a list of people who have been treated for COVID-19 a month earlier and are willing to donate plasma.

New Delhi

School summer vacations to start today

The Delhi government on Monday declared early summer vacations for all schools in the city. The vacation, which was to start from May 11 and continue till June 30 has now been rescheduled from April 20 to June 9.

The Directorate of Education in an order said: “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the summer vacation has now been rescheduled and will be observed from April 20 [tomorrow] to June 9.”

It added that during the vacation period, heads of schools are authorised to call vacation staff as per requirements for any school related work maintaining COVID-appropriate behavior and following standard operating procedure.

New Delhi

J&J seeks permission for phase-3 trial of its single-shot vaccine in India, import licence

Multinational pharma giant Johnson & Johnson has applied to India’s drug regulator seeking permission to conduct phase-3 clinical trial of its single-dose COVID-19 vaccine in India as well as import licence, sources said.

They said the company has sought an early meeting of the subject expert committee on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to take a decision on its application.

This comes close to the heels of the central government last week deciding to fast-track emergency approvals for all foreign produced coronavirus jabs that have been given a similar nod by the World Health Organization or regulators in the United States, Europe, Britain or Japan.

Maharashtra

Maharashtra health department to create awareness of ‘six minute walk’ test to check oxygen level

With COVID-19 cases surging in the State, the Maharashtra health department is asking those with COVID-19 symptoms to test functioning of lungs by taking a ‘six minute walk’ test. The department has asked district administrations to spread awareness of the test which can be conducted at home. It may be noted that this is not a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

According to the directions, individuals with symptoms of COVID-19 will have to check their oxygen level using an oximeter before beginning the test. The individual will then have to walk for six straight minutes, without stopping, on an even surface keeping the oximeter attached to a finger. After six minutes, if the oxygen level does not fall, the individual is considered healthy.

“There is no need to worry if oxygen level falls down by one or two percent. In such cases, a similar exercise should be repeated twice a day to keep vigil,” said an official. He added that if the oxygen level falls below 93 or by 3% or if the individual is suffering from breathlessness, then the person is advised to get admitted to the hospital.

Punjab

Amid surge in cases, Punjab CM orders stricter curbs from today

Amid surge in COVID-19 cases, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday ordered stricter restrictions beginning April 20, including extension of night curfew timings (8 p.m. to 5 a.m.) and closure of all bars, cinema halls, gyms, spas, coaching centres and sports complexes. Restaurants and hotels will be open only for takeaway and home delivery from Monday to Saturday.

Gatherings of more than 20 persons, including for weddings and cremations, have also been banned across the State and prior approval of the district administration is needed for all gatherings of more than 10 persons, except for cremation.

The new restrictions, which also include closure of all malls, shops and markets on Sunday, coupled with the ones imposed earlier, will remain in effect till April 30, the Chief Minister announced.

Tamil Nadu

Open special counters to vaccinate the differently abled, HC tells Tamil Nadu

The Madras High Court on Monday directed the Tamil Nadu government to establish special counters for the differently abled at all government-run COVID-19 vaccination centres. It also ordered that the buildings have facilities, such as ramps and elevators, and that every effort be made to establish the special counters as early as possible.

Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and Justice Senthilkumar Ramamoorthy issued the directions while disposing of a public interest litigation petition filed by polio survivor Meenakshi Balasubramanian of Chennai. The litigant had said the differently abled were highly vulnerable, running the risk of contracting COVID-19 at least six times more than others.

New Delhi

BJP decides to stop large rallies in West Bengal, restricts crowds to 500

The BJP on Monday decided to stop holding large rallies, gatherings and meetings for the West Bengal Assembly elections, capping attendance at 500 due to the rising COVID-19 cases.

In a statement, the party said BJP president Jagat Prasad Nadda had decided that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other central leaders of the party would address only small public meetings and no more than 500 people would be allowed to attend.

The party said the smaller public meetings would be held in open spaces and with COVID-19 guidelines in place. The party had set a target of distribution of 6 crore masks and sanitisers in West Bengal, it said.

New Delhi

Staggered working hours, curtailed attendance of officers in central govt. offices amid surge in cases

The Centre on Monday announced guidelines for its employees, including staggered office hours and 50 per cent attendance of officers of the level of Under Secretary and below, in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases.

All officers of the level of Deputy Secretary, equivalent and above are to attend office on a regular basis, a statement issued by the Personnel Ministry said.

Physical attendance of the officers of the level of Under Secretary or equivalent and below to be restricted to 50% of the actual strength, it said.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu becomes fourth State to report over a million cases

Tamil Nadu on Monday became the fourth State, after Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka, to cross a total of one million COVID-19 cases. The number of people who have so far tested positive account for roughly 1.3% of the total population.

With 10,941 cases reported on Monday, the State took just 14 days to go from nine lakh cases to 10 lakh cases. An analysis of the number of days it took to cross every one lakh case showed that this was the shortest period taken to add one more lakh to the tally, indicating the sharp rise being seen during the second wave of the pandemic.

The second shortest was in July-August last year during the first wave when the State moved from two lakh cases to three lakh cases in 16 days. The highest daily tally of 6,993 cases wave was reported on July 27, 2020.