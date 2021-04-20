80 active cases in Prestige Shantiniketan

BBMP attempts to contain spread of virus by creating micro containment zones within residential complex

As many as 80 COVID-19 cases have been reported from Prestige Shantiniketan, a massive apartment complex in Whitefield. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is now trying to control the spread of the virus within the complex, which has 3,002 flats and over 10,000 residents.

According to R. Venkatachalapathi, Joint Commissioner, Mahadevapura zone, the civic body is trying to test as many residents as possible. So far, 1,500 residents have been tested.

About the source of the infection, he said that many residents, who have tested positive, had travel history to other States, including Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. Also, COVID-19 appropriate behaviour (CAB) had allegedly been given a go by.

The official said that all the common areas were open and residents were allowed to move around without masks. “We were informed that parties and social gatherings had also been held inside the complex,” he said.

Micro containment

The civic body has arranged for micro containment in the towers where COVID-19 positive cases have been reported. That apart, marshals have been deputed to supervise and ensure that CAB is adhered to.

However, residents’ association of the housing complex rubbished the allegations. Pradeep Nair, association president, told The Hindu that swimming pools and party halls had been shut down even before the government prohibited use of club houses.

Questioning the credibility of BBMP’s testing, Mr. Nair claimed that many residents, who had been declared by the civic body to be infected with the virus, had got a negative result in tests by private hospitals. The number of COVID-19 cases also includes support staff, who had been counted as residents. “Contrary to BBMP’s claims, we have around 70 active cases. We are cooperating with the civic body,” he said.