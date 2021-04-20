National

CEC, EC test positive for COVID-19, working from home

Sushil Chandra assumes charge as Chief Election Commissioner, in New Delhi on April 13, 2021.   | Photo Credit: ANI

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sushil Chandra and Election Commissioner (EC) Rajiv Kumar have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been working from home, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) officials.

Mr. Chandra, who took over charge as CEC from Sunil Arora on April 13, had assumed charge of the new role from home as he had been COVID-19 positive then, an official said.

An ECI spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday that Mr. Chandra and Mr. Kumar had tested positive for the pandemic and were working from home. The development comes at a time when the Commission is short of one EC, after Mr. Chandra was elevated from EC to CEC and while the West Bengal Assembly elections are ongoing.

