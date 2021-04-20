Samaritans lend a helping hand amid unprecedented infections

Activists, organisations provide oxygen, transport to the needy

Amid an unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases, some samaritans across the Delhi-NCR region have either formed communities or taken it upon themselves to help out those in need for food, medicine, or simply transport.

On April 17, Noida-based social activist Kiran Verma took to his Twitter handle and Facebook page to tell everyone that he owned “a humble car in good condition and completely sanitised”. However, that modest declaration of ownership wasn't the crux of his social media post.

“If any person, (willing to #DonateBlood or plasma) is finding it difficult to travel around NCR for blood donation. OR don’t have access to good food, I promise to drop you safe (with a smiling face) at a blood bank or provide food at your doorstep [sic.],” said the founder of blood donation initiative ‘Simply Blood. In the last two days, Mr. Verma said he has delivered food to eight families and medicines to another six.

“On Sunday, I also took a person from Faridabad to Shalimar Bagh who wanted to donate plasma.”

Mr. Verma is not the only one who is helping out people in need.

A group of young men formed ‘Tav Prasad Sewa Society’, a Delhi-based non profit, in July last year with the common aim of helping out those in need. The team of seven has been offering free oxygen cylinders, oximeters and thermometers at seven centres across Delhi.

“We have bought oxygen cylinders for this purpose only. Earlier we thought of charging some security money from people who are completely strangers but seeing the condition and demand, we provide oxygen whenever and wherever we can,” said Raman Jit Singh of Tav Prasad Sewa Society.

The group has also been responding to the unrelenting demand for plasma donors by making a list of people who have been treated for COVID-19 a month earlier and are willing to donate plasma. “So far we have helped 350 people who needed plasma for their treatment,” Mr. Singh said.

Home-cooked food

Another struggle which home quarantined COVID-19 patients have to overcome is that of food. To overcome that, a group of over 150 home chefs have come together with design professional Anupriya Singh to provide people with delectable home-cooked food at bare minimum charges.