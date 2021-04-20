Kolkata

Suburban train services hit in Bengal after 90 drivers, guards test COVID-19 positive

A scene outside Howrah railway station in Kolkata on Monday.   | Photo Credit: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Eastern Railway on Tuesday said it has so far cancelled 56 local trains in the Sealdah section after around 90 drivers and guards tested positive for COVID-19

No decision has been taken on cancellation of trains in the Howrah section, an official said.

"The situation is pretty grim. Some 90 drivers and guards are unable to report for duty due to Covid. We have cancelled 56 local trains to ensure mail and express train services are not impacted," Eastern Railway spokesperson Eklabya Chakraborty said.

"As far as possible, the non-peak hour trains are cancelled to minimise the impact for commuters," he added.

Suburban train services resumed in West Bengal on November 11 last year after more than seven months.

In the wake of soaring COVID-19 cases, the Indian Railways had recently announced that commuters will be fined up to ₹500 for not wearing masks at rail premises and in trains.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Assembly polls | Campaigns in West Bengal continue despite surge in COVID cases

West Bengal Assembly elections | TMC speaking in different voices on leader being probed by CBI, ED: Amit Shah

Bengal shouldn’t choose powers with defective record of social justice, economic policies: Amartya Sen

West Bengal polls | Mamata Banerjee repeats demands for clubbing last three phases of polls

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Modi demonstrating his role as party campaigner, not India’s PM: CPI(M)

Coronavirus | Mamata writes to PM on surge in cases amid vaccine shortage

BJP leaders from outside campaigning in Bengal responsible for spike in COVID-19 cases, says Mamata

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Mamata will make an exit after Nandigram loss, says Amit Shah

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Trinamool Congress is pressurising the Election Commission, says Modi

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Trinamool leader for ‘beggar’ remark

Coronavirus | EC imposes more restrictions in West Bengal poll campaign

West Bengal Assembly polls | Left Front bats for original poll schedule

West Bengal Assembly polls | EC notice to Bengal BJP leader Sayantan Basu

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hill parties may no longer be holding sway in Darjeeling

West Bengal Assembly Elections | From the Darjeeling hills to the Sundarbans, Bengal goes to polls in its fifth phase

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Hold elections to remaining phases in one go, Mamata tells Election Commission

West Bengal Assembly elections | Coronavirus-positive Congress candidate Rezaul Haque dies at Kolkata hospital

West Bengal Assembly Elections | CEO calls meet with parties on COVID-19

West Bengal Assembly Elections | Ban Modi, Shah from campaigning in Bengal, Trinamool tells EC

West Bengal Assembly Elections | I am addressing not only Muslim concerns but of all the poor and dispossessed: Abbas Siddique
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 20, 2021 12:40:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kolkata/suburban-train-services-hit-in-bengal-after-90-drivers-guards-test-covid-19-positive/article34365160.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY