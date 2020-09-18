Coronavirus India lockdown Day 177 | 5 police platoons to enforce COVID-19 norms in Bhubaneswar

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told Rajya Sabha on Thursday that there is a possibility of a vaccine for COVID-19 to be out by early next year. He claimed that India is among the few countries globally that have succeeded in isolating the virus.

The government is aiming to bring down India’s mortality rate for the coronavirus to less than 1% from the current 1.64%, the Minister said.

Here are the latest updates:

9.00 am | Odisha

5 platoons for Bhubaneswar to enforce COVID-19 norms

A day after Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik expressed displeasure over non-adherence of COVID-19 guidelines in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, the city police announced that five platoons of armed police will be deployed to enhance enforcement.

The COVID-19 situation continues to worsen in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack. Khordha district, of which Bhubaneswar is a part, now leads the COVID-19 tally with 28,794 cases. Ganjam district is now at the second spot with 19,444 cases.