Order on migrant workers revised

Asymptomatic COVID-positive labourers will not be allowed to work

The State government has scrapped an earlier decision to allow asymptomatic COVID-19-positive migrant labourers to work.

The General Administration Department has issued ‘revised instructions’ for the quarantine of migrant/specialised workers which prevent them from working if they test positive.

“If the migrant worker is found COVID positive, he shall be segregated and shall not be allowed to work till he recovers from COVID-19,” says the modified order issued on Thursday.

A September 14 order allowed the COVID-positive but asymptomatic employee to work, provided precautionary measures are taken. The decision had drawn criticism.

Other conditions

The other conditions remain the same, though. Employees who arrive in Kerala will remain in quarantine for 14 days. The contractor should provide them with individual rooms which are safe and hygienic.

Employees who arrive without certification to prove that they have undergone the COVID-19 test will take the antigen test on the fifth day. The cost of the test will be borne by the contractor.

The order further requires project workers, technical officers and other staff to be kept in isolation and tested for COVID-19 using antigen or RT-PCR test if they are symptomatic. The contractor is also required to inform DISHA (phone number: 1056) about such individuals.

Registration in the covid19jagratha portal is mandatory for bringing migrant/specialised/essential workers to Kerala or if they are travelling to the State on their own, the order reiterates.

Employees who test negative should follow the COVID-19 protocols and take care not to mix with the local populace. They should remain confined to their place of work and accommodation, says the order.