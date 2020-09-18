South Korea donates 1 lakh masks

Social Welfare Corporation Anguk Zen Center in South Korea, headed by the Venerable Abbot, Subul Sunim, donated one lakh masks for free distribution, to aid India’s fight against COVID-19. The donation was coordinated by K-Art International Exchange Association in Korea and InKo Centre in India.
The consignment was handed over to Venu Srinivasan, chairman, TVS Motor Company, for free distribution through the Srinivasan Services Trust, the social service arm of TVS Motor Company, according to a release.
“We welcome what is indeed a timely and valuable donation in these challenging times, when wearing masks, following strict rules of sanitation and hygiene, and maintaining physical distancing is the new normal,” Mr. Srinivasan said.
“The global pandemic is by far one of the most serious challenges humanity has ever faced. We can overcome this by staying strong and working together. This cooperation, at the civil society level, clearly shows how much ordinary Koreans and Indians care for each other and that we can overcome the challenge by standing together,” said Young-seup Kwon, Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai.
