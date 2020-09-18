5 Metro rail corporations suffered ₹2,000 cr. loss due to lockdown: Centre

Five Metro rail corporations — in Delhi, Bangalore, Lucknow, Chennai and Kochi — have reported combined losses of almost ₹2,000 crore due to the COVID-19-induced suspension of services, according to a reply given to the Lok Sabha on Thursday.
In a written reply to Kerala Congress MP Benny Behanan’s question, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri informed the House that the Delhi Metro had suffered a loss of ₹1,609 crore, while the Bangalore Metro, the Lucknow Metro, the Chennai Metro and the Kochi Metro lost ₹170 crore, ₹90 crore, ₹80 crore and ₹34.18 crore respectively due to “halting of Metro rail services during the COVID-19 period.”
Asked if there had been any impact on loan repayments by any of the Metro services due to the lockdown since March, the Minister replied in the negative.
State subject
To a question on steps taken by the government to address the situation since Metro networks have substantial international investment, the Minister replied: “Urban transport is an integral part of urban development, which is a State subject. As per the Metro Rail Policy 2017, financial sustainability during operations of the metro rail system, which also includes debt servicing, is the responsibility of the State government.”
Metro services, which had been suspended since March, were resumed on September 7 across the country, apart from Maharashtra.
