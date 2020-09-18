Movies

‘The Batman’ resumes shooting after COVID-19 shutdown

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’

Robert Pattinson in ‘The Batman’  

Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros. movie “The Batman” after a two week shutdown caused by a member of the production testing positive for the coronavirus, Warner Bros. said on Thursday.

Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

The person who tested positive in early September was widely reported to be Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero film, although the movie studio never confirmed or denied this.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 18, 2020 11:39:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/the-batman-resumes-shooting-after-covid-19-shutdown/article32637229.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story