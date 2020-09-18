‘The Batman’ resumes shooting after COVID-19 shutdown

The person who tested positive in early September was widely reported to be Robert Pattinson

Filming has resumed on the Warner Bros. movie “The Batman” after a two week shutdown caused by a member of the production testing positive for the coronavirus, Warner Bros. said on Thursday.

Following a hiatus for COVID 19 quarantine precautions, filming has now resumed on The Batman in the U.K, a Warner Bros. spokesperson said in a statement.

The person who tested positive in early September was widely reported to be Robert Pattinson, the star of the superhero film, although the movie studio never confirmed or denied this.