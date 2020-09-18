95% of COVID-19 patients at Government Rajaji Hospital discharged after recovery, DME says

R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, said the availability of all medicines, doctors and oxygen facilities at the hospital helped treat COVID-19 patients successfully, even when there was a steep rise in positive cases in Madurai

Around 95% of the 6,817 COVID-19 patients admitted to Government Rajaji Hospital (GRH) to date, have been discharged after complete recovery, said R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, here on Friday. He was addressing media persons after inspecting the COVID-19 treatment facilities at the hospital.

Dr. Narayana Babu said that the availability of all medicines, doctors and oxygen facilities in GRH helped to treat COVID-19 patients successfully, even when there was a steep rise in positive cases in Madurai. The GRH, which is the main referral hospital for southern Tamil Nadu, has 1,467 beds to treat COVID-19 patients. Out of these, a total of 416 beds are currently occupied.

Dr. Narayana Babu said that the oxygen capacity of GRH was increased from 22 kl to 44 kl. Out of the 64,000 pulse oximeters issued across the State, 750 were provided for GRH. A total of 97 high-flow nasal cannulas and 155 ventilators are present at GRH. There are around 500 doctors, 675 nurses and 300 postgraduate students at the hospital, he said.

The concerted efforts of the doctors have helped reduce the death rate of COVID-19 in the State, he said. “Oxygen capacity has been doubled in all hospitals. Also, high-flow nasal cannulas and ventilators were provided to ensure complete treatment for COVID-19 patients.” Regular medical check-ups were done for 21 days, after the discharge of COVID-19 patients, he said.

Acknowledging that COVID-19 takes a huge toll on the mental health of positive patients, Dr. Narayana Babu said that counselling, including tele-counselling, was provided for all patients under treatment. “After 21 days of discharge from hospitals, the recovered patients are given psychiatric opinions and counselling,” he added.

With the further relaxation of lockdown norms for the past two weeks, there has not been any major spike in the COVID-19 positive cases, said Dr. Narayana Babu. “But, we are exercising caution and urging the public to wear face masks, maintain personal distancing and wash their hands frequently,” he said.

GRH Dean J. Sangumani and Treatment Coordinator of COVID-19 Speciality Hospital, K. Senthil were also present.