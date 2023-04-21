HamberMenu
BJP to seek CBI probe into Chennai Metro issue

Party’s national spokesperson said DMK was making “shameful attempts” of finding new means of money laundering and ways to hide the money

April 21, 2023 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau
BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam addresses a press conference, at party Headquarters, in New Delhi on April 21, 2023

BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam addresses a press conference, at party Headquarters, in New Delhi on April 21, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

The BJP on April 21 accused the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu of corruption and said that it would seek a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in the Chennai Metro Rail project.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in New Delhi, BJP national spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam alleged that the ruling DMK had been making “shameful attempts” of finding new means of money laundering and ways to hide the money made through unfair practices.

“Tamil Nadu is a State with great culture and rich heritage. But, unfortunately, the DMK government is poisoning this State with corruption,” he alleged. He referred to audio clips of a purported conversation between Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and a journalist allegedly detailing specific issues related to corruption.

Mr. Islam said the “DMK Files”, released by BJP Tamil Nadu chief, K. Annamalai, documented well the corruption and amassing of wealth by the DMK leaders through unfair practices.

“On the one hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been giving a huge blow to corruption while on the other, the DMK is busy in furthering corruption. The Chief Minister is only following the policy of corruption,” he charged.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, DMK youth wing chief and Tamil Nadu Minister, on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Mr. Annamalai over the allegations made by him in the “DMK Files,” demanding him to pay ₹50 crore as damages, besides an unconditional apology.

The DMK has already sent Mr. Annamalai a ₹500-crore legal notice allegedly for making “baseless” allegations against the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister.

