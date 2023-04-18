Ready for legal battle, will demand ₹500 crore plus ₹1 from DMK for defamation: Annamalai

April 18, 2023 12:03 am | Updated 12:14 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Monday said he was ready for a legal battle with the DMK over the defamation notice issued by the latter over his allegations of corruption against the party and its leaders.

Responding to the notice sent by DMK organising secretary R.S. Bharathi demanding a compensation of ₹500 crore, Mr. Annamalai said he would also be sending a legal notice for a compensation of ₹500 crore plus ₹1 if the DMK did not explain the “baseless” allegation Mr. Bharathi had made against him and the BJP regarding their involvement in the cheating case centred on Aarudhra Gold Trading Private Limited.

While the DMK said the ₹500 crore would be donated to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund, Mr. Annamalai said he would donate ₹500 crore plus ₹1 to the PM Cares Fund.

He accused Mr. Bharathi of making contradictory remarks in relation to the BJP’s questions regarding the past involvement of DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin in one of the companies linked to Noble Steel, with which Chief Minister M.K. Stalin signed an MoU last year for an investment of ₹1,000 crore into Tamil Nadu.

Claiming that the BJP had evidence for its allegation of irregularities in the contract awarded during Phase 1 of the Chennai Metro Rail project in 2010, he said those from the DMK who were involved would soon get notices from the CBI.