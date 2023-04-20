Kanimozhi too getting ready to send legal notice to Annamalai

April 20, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

After Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, and DMK leader R.S. Bharathi, Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi is also getting ready to send legal notice to BJP Sstate president K. Annamalai following his release of a ‘property list’ of DMK leaders.

“I, through my advocate, am preparing the legal notice to be sent to Mr. Annamalai, who will have to shortly answer in the court of law to my questions for making baseless blatant lie against DMK leaders including me,” Ms. Kanimozhi said here on Thursday.

Mr. Annamalai, while releasing the list of properties reportedly owned by DMK leaders, had stated that Ms. Kanimozhi owned properties worth ₹830 crore.

After visiting Mottai Gopuram, Thalamuthu Nagar and Siluvaipatti beaches near Thoothukudi, where the sea entered for about 60 feet into the land on Wednesday but returned to the normal position in the night, Ms. Kanimozhi said she would soon send the legal notice to Mr. Annamalai.

Collector K. Senthil Raj, Corporation Commissioner S. Dinesh Kumar and Mayor Jegan Periyasamy were present.