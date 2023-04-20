Annamalai shares audio clip, says ‘Finance Minister’s audio’ backs BJP’s corruption charges

April 20, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Chennai

State BJP president K. Annamalai on Thursday tweeted a short audio clip of what he claimed was a conversation between Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan and a journalist.

In the audio, a voice purported to be that of the Finance Minister’s, claims that Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and Sabari (a reported reference to his brother-in-law Sabareesan) had amassed massive wealth in the past year.

Mr. Annamalai said the audio clip substantiates the recent ‘claims’ of corruption charges levelled by the BJP against some ruling DMK leaders.