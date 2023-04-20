HamberMenu
Udhayanidhi Stalin issues legal notice to Annamalai

 The notice sent by senior advocate and DMK MP P. Wilson said Mr. Udhayanidhi would be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against Mr. Annamalai and his properties

April 20, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

DMK youth wing leader and Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has issued a legal notice to BJP state president K. Annamalai seeking an unconditional public apology for his recent speech and allegations of corruption made against him. Mr. Udhayanidhi also sought damages to the tune of ₹50 crores within 48 hours. 

The notice sent by senior advocate and DMK MP P. Wilson said Mr. Udhayanidhi would be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against Mr. Annamalai and his properties. 

He said the apology should be published with the same prominence in “any national English newspaper and regional Tamil newspaper, all national and regional TV channels, as well as on your social media pages.” Besides, he urged Mr. Annamalai to remove the offending video of the press address from his social media pages, including Facebook.

