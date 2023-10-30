HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Andhra train accident LIVE updates | Death toll in Vizianagaram collision rises to 11

Two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 evening

October 30, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The mangled remains of the two trains that collided at Kantakapalli of Vizinagaram district on Sunday night.

The mangled remains of the two trains that collided at Kantakapalli of Vizinagaram district on Sunday night. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, leaving more than 10 dead and many injured.

A senior official of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said at around 7 pm, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kankatapalli, causing three coaches to derail. The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped on Sunday because of a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan is expected to visit the site of the accident today.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the latest updates here:

  • October 30, 2023 09:38
    Frequent train accidents is alarming: Stalin
  • October 30, 2023 09:37
    Railway Minister announces ex-gratia
  • October 30, 2023 09:35
    At least 11 dead, over 60 injured as two trains collide near Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh

    At least 11 people were killed and more than 60 injured after two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 evening, officials said.

    On Monday, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi told The Hindu that 40 passengers received serious injuries in the train accident. Condition of the four patients was serious and special care was being taken to save their live, she said.

    Read the initial report here.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / indian railways / railway accident

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.