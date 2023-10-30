Andhra train accident LIVE updates | Death toll in Vizianagaram collision rises to 11

Two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 evening

October 30, 2023 09:35 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, leaving more than 10 dead and many injured.

A senior official of the East Coast Railway (ECR) said at around 7 pm, the Palasa passenger train hit the Rayagada passenger train from behind at Kankatapalli, causing three coaches to derail. The accident occurred when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train stopped on Sunday because of a break in an overhead cable and the Visakhapatnam-Palasa Express service rammed into it from the rear, derailing two carriages of the stationary train.

The injured were shifted to hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan is expected to visit the site of the accident today.

(With inputs from agencies)

Follow the latest updates here: