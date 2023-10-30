Andhra train accident LIVE updates | Death toll in Vizianagaram collision rises to 11

- October 30, 2023 09:38Frequent train accidents is alarming: Stalin
Railway Minister announces ex-gratia
At least 11 dead, over 60 injured as two trains collide near Vizianagaram in Andhra Pradesh
At least 11 people were killed and more than 60 injured after two trains collided on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on October 29 evening, officials said.
On Monday, Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi told The Hindu that 40 passengers received serious injuries in the train accident. Condition of the four patients was serious and special care was being taken to save their live, she said.
