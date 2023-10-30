HamberMenu
40 passengers received serious injuries in the train accident: Collector

October 30, 2023 07:47 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

K Srinivasa Rao
Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi speaking to Minister Botcha Satyanarana at train accident spot near Alamanda of Vizinagaram district.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi speaking to Minister Botcha Satyanarana at train accident spot near Alamanda of Vizinagaram district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As many as 40 passengers who were injured in the train accident occurred near Kantakapalli of Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh were admitted to various hospitals including Vizianagaram government general hospital. Among them, 32 patients were being treated at government hospital.

A team of 50 doctors were assigned to provide treatment to those patients, according to the hospital superintendent Anila Sundari. The victims who received multiple injuries were sent to private hospitals including Tirumala-Medicover hospitals and Queens NRI hospital of Vizianagaram.

Deputy Speaker consoles Vizianagaram railway accident victims

One patient named L. Parvati has been sent to King George Hospital of Visakhapatnam. Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi told The Hindu that condition of the four patients was serious and special care was being taken to save their lives. She said that eight deaths were confirmed so far in the accident. Along with Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, she coordinated the relief measures at the accident spot.

The ghastly accident took place at Kantakapalli when Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger hit the stationary Visakhapatnam Palasa passenger from behind at the railway station.

