A pall of gloom descends at Vizianagaram hospital

October 30, 2023 02:23 pm | Updated 02:23 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

A pal of gloom descended at Vizianagaram government hospital with the arrival of family members and relatives of those who had died or were injured in the train accident, on October 30 morning. Many of them had struggled a lot to reach the hospital from their remote native villages of Cheepurupalli, Garividi, G. Sigadam, Parvatipuram and other places.

They were shocked to know that their dear ones were killed in that ghastly train accident that took place at Kantakapalli village of Vizianagaram district on October 29 night. Many of the deceased were daily labourers at various construction sites of Visakhapatnam. Everyday, they used to travel to Viskhapatnam and return to nearby railway stations of their native places of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

According to the details provided by the Vizianagaram district administration, 13 persons were killed in the accident. Among them, eleven persons were identified as G. Ravi (Godikommu village-Jami mandal, Vizianagaram district), Gidijala Lakshmi (S.P.Ramachandrapuram, G.Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam district) Karanam Appala Naidu (Kapusambham, Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district), Challa Satish (Vizianagaram), Loco pilot SMS Rao (N.A.D. junction, Visakhapatnam), Chintala Krishnam Naidu (Kothavalasa, Vizianagaram district), Pilla Nagaraju (Kapusambham, Garividi mandal of Vizianagaram district), M.Srinivasa Rao ( Gaurd of Palasa passenger), Tenkala Sugunamma (Mettavalasa, G.Sigadam mandal of Srikakulam district), Reddi Seetham Naidu (Reddipeta, Cheepurupalli of Vizianagaram district), Majji Ramu (Gadabavalasa, Garividi mandal, Vizianagaram district).

As many as 38 victims who received multiple injuries were admitted to ICU and emergency wards of the hospital. The identification of the patients had become a herculean task even for the family members with the multiple injuries on faces. For instance, Reddi Sitham Naidu who was being treated for injuries on head and face was identified by family members who came from Reddi Cheepurupalli, Vizianagaram district, only after going around the ward for a few minutes and searching for him.

Murru Venkata Rao and his wife Lakshmi who were travelling in Visakhapatnam-Rayagada Express had a horrible experience after a stampede broke out in the train which collided with stationery Visakhapatnam - Palasa passenger. “We were in the third bogie of Rayagada express. The co-passengers who were also in deep state of shock and after we fell down in the impact they just ran over us. The doctors shifted my wife Lakshmi to Visakhapatnam King George hospital as her ribs got damaged in the stampede,” said Mr. Venkata Rao who belonged to Dayalnagar of Gajuwaka of Visakhapatnam. He said that they were all going to Parvatipuram to attend a function.

M. Adilakshmi who was being treated in the hospital said that they were all returning to G.Sigadam after attending a family function at Allipuram of Visakhapatnam. Marrapu Suryanarayana of Kanukuvalasa of Baljipeta mandal of Parvatipuram district thanked the government officials for providing treatment quickly at the hospital.

Many private doctors and members of Indian Medical Association have come forward voluntarily to extend their support to the government medical authorities in the hospital.