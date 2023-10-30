HamberMenu
Deputy Speaker consoles Vizianagaram railway accident victims

He said that majority of the passengers on the train belonged to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

October 30, 2023 07:38 am | Updated 07:38 am IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Deputy Speaker of AP Legislative Assembly Kolagatla Veerabhadra Swamy consoled the railway accident victims and their family members at Government General Hospital of Vizianagaram in the early hours of Monday. He said that such rail accidents had never taken place in North Andhra region and it had shocked him.

He spoke to Collector S. Nagalakshmi and the hospital superintendent Anila Sundari over the relief measures and treatment being provided to the patients.

He said that majority of the passengers belonged to Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Meanwhile, former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju and TDP Vizianagaram district president Kimidi Nagarjuna expressed shock over the incident and urged the government announce huge compensation for the families of the deceased as well as for passengers who suffered serious injuries.

